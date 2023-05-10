THE BREAKDOWN: The can’t miss 6A Regional Quarter softball matchups; photo gallery

The Area Round of the Class 6A Softball postseason was simply astonishing.

All the unexpected developments that took place in the Area Round -- Bellaire upsetting Katy, Heights defeating Cinco Ranch, Kingwood shutting out Brazoswood – are exactly what makes this game so interesting to watch. You never know what might happen!

With the Regional Quarters set to take place this week, one can only hope for similar excitement on the diamond.

Given the superfluous number of powerhouse teams primed to face off, here are VYPE’s picks for the best series matchups to watch in the third round.

H-Town 6A Standouts: Kennedy Hill (Jr. OF/IF)--Heights

London Park (So. P)--Spring

Arianays Garcia (Jr. C)--Klein Collins

Lanie Macicek (Sr. OF)--Kingwood

Bailey Gray (Sr. RHP)--Ridge Point

Aubrey Graham (Sr. P)--Deer Park

Ileana Jimenez (Jr. 3B)--Jersey Village

Sydney Jackson (Jr. RHP)--Bridgeland

Kasidi Pickering (Sr. OF)--Atascocita

Claire Shelley (Sr. P/1B)--Bellaire

Kristyn Whitlock (Sr. SS)--Pearland

Emily Simmons (Sr. RHP)--Langham Creek

No. 1--Deer Park Deer v. Atascocita Eagles

2022-23 Deer Park Softball

Deer Park Deer

2022-23 Regular Season : 21-8/District 22-6A Champions

Head Coach : Amy Vidal-Bush

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 10-0, Game 2: W 19-1) v. C.E. King

Area Round : 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: L 3-5, Game 2: W 5-4, Game 3: W 5-4) v. Alvin

Atascocita Eagles

2022-23 Regular Season : 25-6/District 21-6A Champions

Head Coach : Ashley Boyd

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 14-0, Game 2: W 18-3) v. Pasadena Memorial

Area Round : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 2-1, Game 2: W 5-3) v. Dawson

Leave it Deer Park to recollect themselves after a tough 3-5 loss on Alvin's home field.

The Deer showed their mettle by winning out the remainder of the Area Round series against the Yellowjackets, in two nail-biters no less.

Coach Vidal-Bush's group is surging at the perfect time, with their key senior play-makers--Bryanna Fuentes (IF), Erin Perez (C), Angelina Morales (1B), Lorelei Graham (OF), pitcher Aubrey Graham, proving exactly why they advanced to the State Semifinals a year ago.

However, Atascocita will be sure to put up a fight to advance.

Oklahoma-bound Kasidi Pickering was one of the primary driving forces behind the team's sweep over Dawson. The senior center-fielder went 4-for-6, with a double and two RBIs, while senior SS Raegan Jennings (2-5, 2 R, RBI), and freshman OF Marigny Thomas (2-5, 3 R, RBI, HR) provided the finishing touches to what was a decisive series for the Eagles.

This matchup may determine more than just who punches their ticket to the Regional Tournament. The winner of this series could potentially be the projected front-runner for the 6A Title.

2022-23 Atascocita Eagles Softball

No. 2--Kingwood Mustangs v. Pearland Oilers

2022-23 Kingwood Mustangs Softball

Kingwood Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 26-6/Finished 2nd in District 21-6A

Head Coach : DeWayne Singletary

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 12-2, Game 2: W 10-0) v. Channelview

Area Round : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 1-0, Game 2: W 6-0) v. Brazoswood

Pearland Oilers

2022-23 Regular Season : 28-3/District 23-6A Champions

Head Coach : Laneigh Clark

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : 13-0 Win v. Clear Brook

Area Round : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 1-0, Game 2: W 8-4) v. Summer Creek

Kingwood has showcased their remarkable consistency through the first two rounds of the UIL Class 6A Playoffs.

Through two series (4 games), the Mustangs' bullpen, headlined by UTSA-signee Meredith Schmitt (Sr. RHP), has only allowed two runs. What more needs to be said?

Despite facing an equally stingy pitching corps at Brazoswood, the Kingwood bats were opportunistic and showed up when needed. Expect their seniors--Lanie Macicek (OF), Hailey Harvey (UTL), and catcher Tara Wolocko--to keep up this trend as they move on the face Pearland.

Speaking of, the Lady Oilers are fresh off the heels of defeating a red-hot Summer Creek team in another series sweep.

A stacked roster full of college-commits in Hailey Golden (Texas-A&M), Kristyn Whitlock (SHSU) and Abigail Gutierrez (UT-Arlington), with an experienced coach like Laneigh Clark at the helm, sure sounds like a recipe for success.

Believe us when we say this was a difficult series to put as the No. 2 series to watch.

2022-23 Pearland Softball

No. 3--Heights Bulldogs v. Ridge Point Panthers

2022-23 Heights Softball

Heights Bulldogs

2022-23 Regular Season : 25-2-1/District 18-6A Champions

Head Coach : Lamont Robins

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District: Series Sweep (Game 1: W 12-2, Game 2: W 14-3) v. Stratford

Area Round: 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: W 7-6, Game 2 L 1-11, Game 3: 7-1) v. Cinco Ranch

Ridge Point Panthers

2022-23 Regular Season : 21-7/Co-District 20-6A Champions

Head Coach : Lindsey Gage

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : 16-8 Win v. Tompkins

Area Round : 5-0 Win v. Cy-Fair

Heights continues to amaze.

Even after the Bulldogs took Game No. 1 (7-6), it seemed that the tides were turning when the Cougars rebutted with an 11-1 victory in game two. However, the Houston ISD team answered with an exceptional outing by their ace, junior RHP Haylie Jaime, who limited Cinco to just one run in the series finale. She had 16 strikeouts in her two starts.

The top-notch pitching gave the Heights' batters an optimal chance to shine. Junior OF/IF Kennedy Hill supercharged the lineup, hitting 5-for-10, with six RBIs, three runs scored, plus two long-bombs to boot. She was aided by sophomore P/1B Sara Paniagua (3-6, 3 R, RBI) and senior 3B/IF Sydney Palomo (3-8, R, RBI, 2B).

On the other hand, Ridge Point is a powerhouse in their own right.

Senior RHP Bailey Gray was incredibly efficient in the Panthers' single-game series against Cy-Fair. Not only did she throw a shutout against an imposing Bobcats lineup, but she also knocked in two runs to give Ridge Point the advantage they needed to finish off their 5-0 victory.

Look for Gray, paired with fellow stars Jade Uresti (Sr. IF), Braelyn Daniels (So. C/OF) and senior IF Reagan Green to make some noise in the three-game series.

This is one of the more unpredictable series of the Regional Quarters, which makes it that much more interesting.

Some of the stars of 2022-23 Ridge Point Softball

No. 4--Bridgeland Bears v. Spring Lions

2022-23 Bridgeland Bears Softball

Bridgeland Bears

2022-23 Regular Season : 27-5-1/Co-District 16-6A Champions

Head Coach : Candi Weige

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : 4-1 win v. Klein

Area Round : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 6-0, Game 2: W 5-4) v. Conroe

Spring Lions

2022-23 Regular Season : 21-8/District 14-6A Champions

Head Coach : Julie Wyrick

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 4-2, Game 2: W 10-1) v. Oak Ridge

Area Round : 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: W 4-2, Game 2: L 1-2, Game 3: W 7-3) v. Cy Woods

Bridgeland solidified themselves as Title contenders with their series sweep against a red-hot Conroe team.

The Bears delivered a statement win in the series opener, smacking the ball over the fence four times, while denying the Tigers of a rebuttal in Game No. 2 to secure their playoff advancement.

Senior catcher Lilli Piersons highlighted the gun-show, hitting for a .625 batting average through the series, while batting two runs in, scoring two herself, with a home run tacked on.

Other performances of note include that of senior LHP/OF Haylie Stum (3-7, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR), senior UTL Trinity Allen (3-7, 2 R, RBI, HR), not to mention Sydney Jackson (Jr. RHP) throwing for an 0.00 ERA, with 11 K's, while hitting a homer for herself.

The Spring Lions are a difficult team to pin down, given how any one of their players have the potential to go off.

Spring's thrilling matchup against Cy Woods showcased how effective their bullpen 's one-two punch of Isabella De Los Santos (Sr.) and sophomore London Park can be. Each threw 11 strikeouts during the series, while De Los Santos and Park threw for an ERA of 2.33 and just over 1.00, respectively.

The Lions' batting proved to be imposing as well, particularly with freshman 3B/C Hailey Jones-Calais going 4-for-8, with two RBIs, three runs scored, and a home run. In addition, Mariah DeBose (Sr. CF) could be a game-changer at the plate, considering the impressive stats she put up in Game No. 3 (1-3, 3 RBI, R, 3B).

2022-23 Spring Lions Softball

No. 5--Langham Creek Lobos v. Klein Collins Tigers

2022-23 Langham Creek Softball

Langham Creek Lobos

2022-23 Regular Season : 25-7/Co-District 16-6A Champions

Head Coac h: Michele Biffle

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 11-1, Game 2: W 8-0) v. Klein Oak

Area Round : 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: W 7-6, Game 2: L 7-10, Game 3: 2-0) v. New Caney

Klein Collins Tigers

2022-23 Regular Season : 26-7/District 15-6A Champions

Head Coach : Meghan Fisher

2022-23 Playoffs :

Bi-District : Series Sweep (Game 1: W 3-1, Game 2: W 6-0) v. Cy Ranch

Area Round : 2-1 Series Win (Game 1: W 3-1, Game 2: L 2-13, Game 3: W 11-7)

Langham Creek is picking up steam heading into this week's matchup against Klein Collins.

The Lobos took care of business in their three-game series against a staggering New Caney team. Although she hit a few snags on the mound through games one and two, senior RHP Emily Simmons showed her mettle in the shutout series clincher, capping her strikeout totals at 13.

Simmons was even more impressive at bat, going 4-for-7, with three RBIs, a pair of runs, plus a homer. Furthermore, junior OF/1B Lindsay Durham hit for .500, while tacking on two RBIs and two runs scored.

Klein Collins has already outshined their 2022 performance (Bi-District Finalist) which was punctuated by their exhilarating series win against the The Woodlands, but they don't plan on stopping now.

The Tigers have talent to spare. From junior right-hander Savannah Carter and Arianays Garcia (Jr. C), who each played key factors in their team's victory over TWHS, to Za'Riya Bell-Morris (So. OF) and senior IF Daniela Gutierrez who are sure to play major roles in the decisive series against Langham Creek.

2022-23 Klein Collins Softball

OTHERS TO WATCH

2022-23 Jersey Village Softball