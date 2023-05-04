Source: Texans re-sign Neville Hewitt, sign Jermaine Carter Jr.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 21: Neville Hewitt #43 of the Houston Texans while making a horns hand motion after an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans re-signed veteran linebacker and special-teams contributor Neville Hewitt to a one-year contract, per a league source.

The Texans also signed former Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. to a one-year deal, per a league source.

Carter, 28, is a former Panthers fifth-round draft pick from Maryland. He has 178 career tackles, a half-sack, two fumble recoveries and one blocked punt. He played in seven games with one start last season for the Browns and had 16 tackles. He started a career-high 17 games in 2021 for Carolina nad had 88 tackles, three quarerback hits, three tackles for losses and one fumble recovery.

Hewitt, 30, played in 14 games for the Texans last seaon and had 11 tackles, one for a loss.

Hewitt started a 2021 game in place of Christian Kirksey, who was placed on injured reserve after undergoing thumb surgery, and recorded a team-high 10 tackles, nine on defense and one on special teams, during a 17-9 road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Signed to a one-year, $1.7 million contract that includes $700,000 guaranteed, a $200,000 signing bonus, a $1 million base salary with $500,000 guaranteed for skill injury and salary cap and up to $500,000 total in per-game active roster bonuses with $29,411 per game active, according to NFL Players Association records, Hewitt started every game in 2020 for the New York Jets and recorded a career-high 134 tackles along with two sacks, four passes defensed and one interception.

Forging a nine-year NFL career, Hewitt has a history of overcoming adversity. Growing up in Silver Spring, Maryland, Hewitt dealt with his mother being incarcerated on a drug trafficking charge. He attended Georgia Military College before transferring to Marshall where he was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and recorded 208 tackles, 16 1/2 for losses 7 1/2 sacks and two interceptions in two seasons.

After being cleared medically with the Dolphins and playing for them for three seasons, he worked his way up to become a starter with the Jets.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com