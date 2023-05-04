NO DAYS OFF: Behind the Scenes of Concordia Lutheran Spring Ball; Photo Gallery

Amid the final weeks of the school year, as Concordia Lutheran Baseball is making moves in the postseason, and the Track team prepares for the TAPPS State Meet, ‘Sader Football stays active on the gridiron.

Ahead of his second year with the team, Head Coach Willie Amendola oversees 2023 Spring Ball in which the Crusaders suit up to showcase the progress they've made during the offseason, while boosting the overall chemistry of the composite roster.

HC Willie Amendola speaks with his team following their weekly after-school practiceMatthew Ogle (VYPE)

Soon-to-be Junior QB Tanner Huckfelt, alongside future seniors, Lou Lamar (DB/RB), Reece Cutrer (WR), and MLB Luken Koehn are primed to be the pillars of the program in the upcoming Fall season, with the incentive to move up in an entertaining TAPPS-DI division.

2025 QB Tanner HuckfeltMatthew Ogle (VYPE)

Here is a VYPE Exclusive behind the scenes look at CLHS Football, just months before 'Sader Nation will buckle their chinstraps yet again.

2024 MLB Luken Koehn (#34)

2024 DB/RB Lou Lamar

2024 WR Reece Cutret (#10)

2025 QB Tanner Huckfelt