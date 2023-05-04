DOMINANT PERFORMANCE: Episcopal reigns supreme in SPC Championship weekend

The 2022-23 school year has further proven what a juggernaut the Houston Episcopal athletics program is in the Southwest Preparatory Conference.

The Knights recently emerged as SPC 4A champions in Soccer this Winter, setting up for a banner Spring season.

Boys track led it off, winning SPC by racking up 213 points -- over 100 points more than Kinkaid. The relays pushed the Knights over the top.

...

Talk about dominance, softball won its sixth-straight SPC title and 21st overall. The Knights destroyed the competition, outscoring their opponents 25-5 in the SPC Tourney.

Episcopal's Allie WilliamsJustin Hartojo (VYPE)

Led by junior Allie Williams (New Mexico-commit), the Knights were stacked. Sophomore Gianna Lewis and freshman Elliot Loper were also talents at the plate. Senior Emma Poirot was the leader in the dugout.

Photo acquired via Twitter: @EHSHouson

On the baseball side of the diamond, Episcopal had dominated in a similar fashion this Spring.

2022-23 Episcopal Knights Baseball Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Prior to the season, Episcopal was eager for a chance to flip the script after falling to Kinkaid in the title game a year prior. Evidently, the Knights were given that exact opportunity.

Episcopal's Adam KatzBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Headlined by seniors Adam Katz (P/1B) and Andrew Thorton (3B), paired with the likes of Ashton Lassiter, Logan Phillips and Ty Blevins, EHS was a force to be reckoned with. They were 22-11-1 overall. Episcopal has won two of the last three SPC Titles and have 16 titles in school history.

Episcopal's Andrew ThortonBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

The playoffs were made especially sweet for Episcopal, considering they had their revenge game against Kinkaid in the SPC Semifinals (2-1 victory), before subsequently trouncing Houston Christian 13-0 in the title game.

Photo acquired via Twitter: @EHSHouston