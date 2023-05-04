CLEARING THE BASES: Teeing up the 5A Baseball Bi-District Round

The UIL Baseball Playoffs are finally here.
After an exciting regular season, featuring a multitude of ball clubs defying expectations, the road to the State Championship begins now.
Region III is absolutely loaded, as Friendswood looks to run it back for a State Title, with other 5A contenders–Barbers Hill, Magnolia West and Crosby–right on their heels for a chance to win it all.
Here’s the who’s who of Houston high school baseball (5A) slotted to compete in the first round of the postseason.
*Teams are displayed in alphabetical order
H-Town 5A Baseball Standouts: Sean Bazmore (Sr. IF/RHP)--Crosby
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Ethan Uribe (Sr. IF/P)--Lake Creek
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Boots Landry (Sr. IF)--Friendswood
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Diego Luzzardo (Sr. P/OF)--La Porte
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Jackson Blank (Sr. 3B/RHP)--Magnolia West
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Sammy Ibarra Jr. (Sr. P)--Goose Creek Memorial
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Jonathan Anders (Sr. P/1B)--Lamar Consolidated
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Jace Martinez (Sr. SS)--Barbers Hill
Kyle Lockhart (Jr. RHP/OF)--Friendswood
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Kyeler Thompson (Sr. OF)
Carter Underwood (Sr. 2B)--Crosby
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Andrew Hernandez (So. SS)--Terry
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Chase Batten (Jr. P/OF)--Foster
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Aadan Caldwell (Sr. OF/1B)--La Porte
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Gage Kimble (Sr. C)--Barbers Hill
Austin Vargas (Sr. P)--Fulshear
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
James Ellwanger (Sr. P)--Magnolia West
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Omar Montemayor (Sr. IF/OF)--Milby
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
Barbers Hill Eagles
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 21-10-1/District 17-5A Champions
Head Coach: David Denny
Player(s) to watch: Jace Martinez (Sr. SS), Carson Garrett (Sr. CF), Gage Kimble (Sr. C)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Galveston Ball
Crosby Cougars
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 19-9-2/Finished 2nd in District 17-5A
Head Coach: Steven Hutcherson
Player(s) to watch: Sean Bazmore (Sr. IF/RHP), Carter Underwood (Sr. 2B), Keith Kennemer (Sr. RHP/OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Santa Fe
Foster Falcons
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 23-9/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A
Head Coach: Mick Tosch
Player(s) to watch: Chase Batten (Jr. P/OF), Jackson Low (Sr. P/OF), Ridge Aventurado (Jr. IF), Coleman Biggs (Sr. 2B)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Galena Park
Friendswood Mustangs
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 24-4-2/District 18-5A Champions
Head Coach: Robert Benavides
Player(s) to watch: Boots Landry (Sr. IF), Easton Tumis (Sr. RHP), Kyle Lockhart (Jr. RHP/OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Port Neches-Groves
Fulshear Chargers
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 22-8-1/District 20-5A Champions
Head Coach: Robb Jensen
Player(s) to watch: Lane Arroyos (Sr. 1B), Austin Vargas (Sr. P), Tyler Schumann (Sr. SS)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Austin (Houston ISD)
Galena Park Yellowjackets
2022-23 Regular Season: 22-4/Finished 3rd in District 19-5A
Head Coach: James Turrubiartes
Player(s) to watch: Josue Carrizales (Sr. P/OF), Matthew Mendez (Jr. C), Nehomar Ochoa (Sr. P/OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Foster
Goose Creek Memorial Patriots
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 16-9-2/Finished 3rd in District 17-5A
Head Coach: George Banda
Player(s) to watch: Sammy Ibarra Jr. (Sr. P), Andrew Perez (Sr. C), Jacob Mooney (Sr. OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. La Porte
Kingwood Park Panthers
2022-23 Regular Season: 20-13-1/Finished 2nd in District 16-5A
Head Coach: Chris Buechner
Player(s) to watch: Marshall Burke (Sr. SS), Gabriel Bernal (So. LHP/OF), Blake Ward (Jr. RHP)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Whitehouse
La Porte Bulldogs
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 22-8-1/Finished 2nd in District 18-5A
Head Coach: Ricky Torres
Player(s) to watch: Diego Luzzardo (Sr. P/OF), Jack Bilski (Sr. C), Tristan Spears (Sr. IF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Goose Creek Memorial
Lake Creek Lions
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 20-9/Finished 2nd in District 21-5A
Head Coach: Jeremy Schramm
Player(s) to watch: Ethan Uribe (Sr. IF/P), Samson Pugh (Sr. IF), James Kennedy (Sr. OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Shoemaker
Lamar Consolidated Mustangs
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 14-15-1/Finished 3rd in District 20-5A
Head Coach: Ryan Baudoin
Player(s) to watch: Jonathan Anders (Sr. P/1B), Tylan Hill (Sr. 2B), Randall Sosnowski (So. OF/C)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Milby
Magnolia West Mustangs
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 24-4/District 21-5A Champions
Head Coach: Travis Earles
Player(s) to watch: Caylon Dygert (Sr. C/IF), Jackson Blank (Sr. 3B/RHP), James Ellwanger (Sr. P)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Killeen
Milby Buffaloes
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 23-5-1/Finished 2nd in District 19-5A
Head Coach: Carlos Morales
Player(s) to watch: Arthur Perez (Sr. P/OF), Fredy Romero (Jr. IF), Omar Montemayor (Sr. IF/OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Lamar Consolidated
Porter Spartans
2022-23 Regular Season: 22-9-1/District 16-5A Champions
Head Coach: Wayne Ralph
Player(s) to watch: Zane Adams (Sr. LHP/1B), Josh Evans-Pickens (Sr. OF), James Tidwell (So. OF/IF), Payton Evans-Pickens (Jr. OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Longview
Santa Fe Indians
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 18-13/Finished 3rd in District 18-5A
Head Coach: Ronnie Wulf
Player(s) to watch: Kyeler Thompson (Sr. OF), Brice Smith (Sr. 1B/LHP), Caleb Berrow (Sr. RHP/2B)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Crosby
Terry Rangers
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 15-13-1/Finished 4th in District 20-5A
Head Coach: Justin Gougler
Player(s) to watch: Michael Cuevas (Sr. 1B/DH), Andrew Hernandez (So. SS), Juan Rodriguez (Sr. C)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Waltrip
Waltrip Rams
2022-23 Regular Season: 25-1/District 19-5A Champions
Head Coach: Richard Burriss
Player(s) to watch: David Medina (Sr. IF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Terry