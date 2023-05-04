(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

CLEARING THE BASES: Teeing up the 5A Baseball Bi-District Round

The UIL Baseball Playoffs are finally here.

After an exciting regular season, featuring a multitude of ball clubs defying expectations, the road to the State Championship begins now.

Region III is absolutely loaded, as Friendswood looks to run it back for a State Title, with other 5A contenders–Barbers Hill, Magnolia West and Crosby–right on their heels for a chance to win it all.

Here’s the who’s who of Houston high school baseball (5A) slotted to compete in the first round of the postseason.

*Teams are displayed in alphabetical order

H-Town 5A Baseball Standouts: Sean Bazmore (Sr. IF/RHP)--Crosby

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Ethan Uribe (Sr. IF/P)--Lake Creek

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Boots Landry (Sr. IF)--Friendswood

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Diego Luzzardo (Sr. P/OF)--La Porte

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Jackson Blank (Sr. 3B/RHP)--Magnolia West

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Sammy Ibarra Jr. (Sr. P)--Goose Creek Memorial

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Jonathan Anders (Sr. P/1B)--Lamar Consolidated

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Jace Martinez (Sr. SS)--Barbers Hill

Kyle Lockhart (Jr. RHP/OF)--Friendswood

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Kyeler Thompson (Sr. OF)

Carter Underwood (Sr. 2B)--Crosby

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Andrew Hernandez (So. SS)--Terry

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Chase Batten (Jr. P/OF)--Foster

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Aadan Caldwell (Sr. OF/1B)--La Porte

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Gage Kimble (Sr. C)--Barbers Hill

Austin Vargas (Sr. P)--Fulshear

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

James Ellwanger (Sr. P)--Magnolia West

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Omar Montemayor (Sr. IF/OF)--Milby

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

Barbers Hill Eagles

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Barbers Hill Eagles

2022-23 Regular Season : 21-10-1/District 17-5A Champions

Head Coach: David Denny

Player(s) to watch : Jace Martinez (Sr. SS), Carson Garrett (Sr. CF), Gage Kimble (Sr. C)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Galveston Ball

Crosby Cougars

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Crosby Cougars

2022-23 Regular Season : 19-9-2/Finished 2nd in District 17-5A

Head Coach : Steven Hutcherson

Player(s) to watch : Sean Bazmore (Sr. IF/RHP), Carter Underwood (Sr. 2B), Keith Kennemer (Sr. RHP/OF)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Santa Fe

Foster Falcons

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Foster Falcons

2022-23 Regular Season: 23-9/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A

Head Coach : Mick Tosch

Player(s) to watch: Chase Batten (Jr. P/OF), Jackson Low (Sr. P/OF), Ridge Aventurado (Jr. IF), Coleman Biggs (Sr. 2B)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Galena Park

Friendswood Mustangs

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Friendswood Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 24-4-2/District 18-5A Champions

Head Coach : Robert Benavides

Player(s) to watch : Boots Landry (Sr. IF), Easton Tumis (Sr. RHP), Kyle Lockhart (Jr. RHP/OF)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Port Neches-Groves

Fulshear Chargers

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Fulshear Chargers

2022-23 Regular Season: 22-8-1/District 20-5A Champions

Head Coach : Robb Jensen

Player(s) to watch : Lane Arroyos (Sr. 1B), Austin Vargas (Sr. P), Tyler Schumann (Sr. SS)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Austin (Houston ISD)

Galena Park Yellowjackets

Galena Park Yellowjackets

2022-23 Regular Season : 22-4/Finished 3rd in District 19-5A

Head Coach : James Turrubiartes

Player(s) to watch: Josue Carrizales (Sr. P/OF), Matthew Mendez (Jr. C), Nehomar Ochoa (Sr. P/OF)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Foster

Goose Creek Memorial Patriots

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Goose Creek Memorial Patriots

2022-23 Regular Season: 16-9-2/Finished 3rd in District 17-5A

Head Coach : George Banda

Player(s) to watch : Sammy Ibarra Jr. (Sr. P), Andrew Perez (Sr. C), Jacob Mooney (Sr. OF)

Bi-District Matchup : v. La Porte

Kingwood Park Panthers

Kingwood Park Panthers

2022-23 Regular Season: 20-13-1/Finished 2nd in District 16-5A

Head Coach: Chris Buechner

Player(s) to watch: Marshall Burke (Sr. SS), Gabriel Bernal (So. LHP/OF), Blake Ward (Jr. RHP)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Whitehouse

La Porte Bulldogs

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

La Porte Bulldogs

2022-23 Regular Season : 22-8-1/Finished 2nd in District 18-5A

Head Coach : Ricky Torres

Player(s) to watch : Diego Luzzardo (Sr. P/OF), Jack Bilski (Sr. C), Tristan Spears (Sr. IF)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Goose Creek Memorial

Lake Creek Lions

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Lake Creek Lions

2022-23 Regular Season : 20-9/Finished 2nd in District 21-5A

Head Coach : Jeremy Schramm

Player(s) to watch : Ethan Uribe (Sr. IF/P), Samson Pugh (Sr. IF), James Kennedy (Sr. OF)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Shoemaker

Lamar Consolidated Mustangs

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Lamar Consolidated Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 14-15-1/Finished 3rd in District 20-5A

Head Coach : Ryan Baudoin

Player(s) to watch : Jonathan Anders (Sr. P/1B), Tylan Hill (Sr. 2B), Randall Sosnowski (So. OF/C)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Milby

Magnolia West Mustangs

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Magnolia West Mustangs

2022-23 Regular Season : 24-4/District 21-5A Champions

Head Coach : Travis Earles

Player(s) to watch: Caylon Dygert (Sr. C/IF), Jackson Blank (Sr. 3B/RHP), James Ellwanger (Sr. P)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Killeen

Milby Buffaloes

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

Milby Buffaloes

2022-23 Regular Season : 23-5-1/Finished 2nd in District 19-5A

Head Coach : Carlos Morales

Player(s) to watch: Arthur Perez (Sr. P/OF), Fredy Romero (Jr. IF), Omar Montemayor (Sr. IF/OF)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Lamar Consolidated

Porter Spartans

Porter Spartans

2022-23 Regular Season : 22-9-1/District 16-5A Champions

Head Coach: Wayne Ralph

Player(s) to watch : Zane Adams (Sr. LHP/1B), Josh Evans-Pickens (Sr. OF), James Tidwell (So. OF/IF), Payton Evans-Pickens (Jr. OF)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Longview

Santa Fe Indians

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Santa Fe Indians

2022-23 Regular Season : 18-13/Finished 3rd in District 18-5A

Head Coach: Ronnie Wulf

Player(s) to watch: Kyeler Thompson (Sr. OF), Brice Smith (Sr. 1B/LHP), Caleb Berrow (Sr. RHP/2B)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Crosby

Terry Rangers

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Terry Rangers

2022-23 Regular Season : 15-13-1/Finished 4th in District 20-5A

Head Coach : Justin Gougler

Player(s) to watch : Michael Cuevas (Sr. 1B/DH), Andrew Hernandez (So. SS), Juan Rodriguez (Sr. C)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Waltrip

Waltrip Rams

Waltrip Rams

2022-23 Regular Season : 25-1/District 19-5A Champions

Head Coach : Richard Burriss

Player(s) to watch : David Medina (Sr. IF)