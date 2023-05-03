The Golden Eagle: Ryan’s historic career wraps up with prestigious award

Ella Ryan received the prestigious Golden Eagle Award this Spring.

“It really means a lot,” she said. “It’s a leadership award that represents what it means to be a Second Baptist School Eagle. I really put my all into everything I do and try, and be an example not through words, but my actions.”

The future Texas A&M Aggie starred in basketball, softball and cheer during her four years and helped lead her teams to tremendous success. The girls basketball team reached the TAPPS Finals three times in a row and the softball team won State in 2021.

“I pride myself on being a team player even if I’m not the best on the team,” she said. “Being a team player means a lot of different things. For me, it’s building relationships with different people in some adverse situations, sometimes. You have to learn how to win by building bonds, not breaking them.”

Ryan is no stranger to success. Her grandfather, Nolan Ryan, is one of the most recognizable names in Texas sports lore. Her father played baseball at Texas and TCU, before getting into ownership in minor league baseball. He was also the president of the Houston Astros.

“I’ve always wanted to live up to the family name, but I don’t want to be known for the name, but what I do,” she said. “It has pushed me, and my family has always been a tremendous support system for me.”

As Ryan transitions to college, she will continue to fuel her competitive side.

“Me and my sister will go to the recreational center and play basketball and tennis,” she laughed. “I’m going to be in a bunch of intramurals to stay in shape.”