THE BIG TICKET: VYPE’s Top-5 can’t-miss Class 6A playoff series

The bi-district round of the 2023 UIL playoffs did not disappoint.
In the process of various must-watch Bi-District matchups, the number of teams in the UIL tournament has been cut in half. Fortunately for the Houston area, dozens of local ball clubs still remain.
As so many top teams are rearing to face off this week in the 6A Area Round, it’s truly a great time to be a fan.
Without further ado, here are VYPE’s picks for the best series matchups to watch this week.
H-Town 6A Softball Standouts: Savannah Carter (Jr. RHP)--Klein Collins
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Kamryn De Leon (Jr. 2B)--Alvin
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Sydney Palomo (Sr. 3B/IF)--Heights
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
Ella-Kate "EK" Smith (Fr. P/OF)--Katy
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Haley Hughes (Sr. C/OF)--Brazoswood
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Abigail Gutierrez (Sr. P)--Pearland
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Kiara Wiedenhaupt (Sr. C)--The Woodlands
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Trinity Allen (Sr. UTL)--Bridgeland
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Raegan Jennings (Sr. IF)--Atascocita
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Braelyn Daniels (So. C/OF)--Ridge Point
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Chela Kovar (Sr. RHP/1B)--Cinco Ranch
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Sa'Mya Jones (Jr. SS/OF)--Dawson
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Bryanna Fuentes (Sr. IF)--Deer Park
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
Meredith Schmitt (Sr. P)--Kingwood
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Hilary Akers (Sr. OF)--Summer Creek
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Kasey Simmons (Sr. C)--Langham Creek
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Margaret Reid (Sr. OF)--Bellaire
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
Mariah Garner (Sr. C)--George Ranch
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Carey Granger (So. P)--Cy-Fair
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Jordyn "Jojo" Battise (So. IF)--Jersey Village
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
No. 1 -- Conroe Tigers v. Bridgeland Bears
Photo provided John Cisneros (Conroe Booster Club)
Conroe Softball celebrates their playoff berth
No. 1--Conroe Tigers v. Bridgeland Bears
Conroe Tigers
2022-23 Regular Season: 21-8/Tri-District 13-6A Champions
Head Coach: Danna Rice
2022-23 Playoffs:
- Bi-District: 23-0 win v. Dekaney
2022-23 Regular Season: 27-5-1/Co-District 16-6A Champions
Head Coach: Candi Weige
2022-23 Playoffs:
- Bi-District: 4-1 win v. Klein
This series should be on the top of your must-watch list in H-Town softball.
Conroe has experienced a meteoric rise this year, after finishing 6th in 2021-22 to become the Tri-District Champs (first District Title in school history) this Spring.
It all comes down to the performance of their stars -- Alisa Sneed (So. OF), Skylar Green (Fr. 2B), and their ace on the mound freshman RHP Eva Lantagne (.400 Season BA, 200 career Ks) -- who each continue to power the Tigers’ surge.
Bridgeland is carrying similar momentum and playoff experience, having advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals in 2022.
The Bears handled Klein with class in the first round as several key pieces -- senior UTL Trinity Allen (2-3, 3 RBI, R, HR), junior OF Chayne Allen (2-4, R, 2B) and senior LHP/OF Haylie Stum (1-3, RBI) -- led the way.
In addition, junior RHP Sydney Jackson had herself a game on the mound with a 0.00 ERA with 9 Ks, surpassing her 300th career strikeout in the process.
This is the game to watch folks.
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
2022-23 Bridgeland Bears Softball
No. 2 -- The Woodlands Highlanders v. Klein Collins Tigers
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
2022-23 TWHS Softball
2022-23 Regular Season: 22-10/Tri-District 13-6A Champions
Head Coach: Tim Borths
2022-23 Playoffs:
- Bi-District: Series Sweep (Game 1: W 13-0, Game 2: W 17-0) v. MacArthur
Klein Collins Tigers
2022-23 Regular Season: 26-7/District 15-6A Champions
Head Coach: Meghan Fisher
2022-23 Playoffs:
- Bi-District: Series Sweep (Game 1: W 3-1, Game 2: W 6-0) v. Cy Ranch
TWHS is on a hot streak, finishing the regular season as Tri-District Champions (14-4) despite starting 0-4.
Their 2023 playoff debut was proof of their potential to wreak havoc, considering they trounced MacArthur in the series sweep.
Coach Tim Borths will look to his playmakers -- Alannah & Gabby Leach (Sr. OFs), senior SS Sydney Hale, Kiara Wiedenhaupt (Sr. C) and their aceChesney Davis (So. P) -- to keep cooking.
On the Klein Collins' side, they’re as dangerous as it comes.
It all starts with their pitching, headlined by junior RHP Savannah Carter who had a tremendous Bi-District weekend. She had at 0.093 with 23 Ks (passed the 250 season milestone), with five hits on offense to boot.
Furthermore, look for Devyn Davenport (So. C/3B) and Za’Riya Bell-Morris (So. OF) to keep the pressure on The Woodlands' defense.
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
2022-23 Klein Collins Softball
No. 3 -- Deer Park Deer v. Alvin Yellowjackets
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
2022-23 Deer Park Softball
2022-23 Regular Season: 21-8/District 22-6A Champions
Head Coach: Amy Vidal-Bush
2022-23 Playoffs:
- Bi-District: Series Sweep (Game 1: W 10-0, Game 2: W 19-1) v. C.E. King
2022-23 Regular Season: 20-8/Finished 2nd in District 23-6A
Head Coach: Kelly Bembry
2022-23 Playoffs:
- Bi-District Matchup: 11-0 Win v. Dickinson
Deer Park is on a mission to surpass their 2022 form, advacing to the State Semifinals.
Considering they have numerous returning starters with playoff experience -- Erin Perez (Sr. C), Aubrey Graham (Sr. P), Bryanna Fuentes (Sr. IF) and Angelina Morales (Sr. IF) to name a few -- they know what to expect.
The first-round routing they handed to C.E. King is indicative of the star-power Deer Park brings to the diamond.
However, don’t count out Alvin just yet.
The Jackets counter with SS Reagan Jones, Veronica Harrison (Sr. 1B), Matti Matthews (Jr. P), Kiley Huffman (Jr. OF) and junior 2B Kamryn De Leon.
Similarly to Deer Park, they established their dominance in Round No. 1 (11-0 win v. Dickinson) and they don’t plan on slowing down.
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
2022-23 Alvin Yellowjackets Softball
No. 4 -- Pearland Oilers v. Summer Creek Bulldogs
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
2022-23 Pearland Oilers Softball
2022-23 Regular Season: 28-3/District 23-6A Champions
Head Coach: Laneigh Clark
2022-23 Playoffs:
- Bi-District: 13-0 Win v. Clear Brook
Summer Creek Bulldogs
2022-23 Regular Season: 23-10-1/Finished 3rd in District 21-6A
Head Coach: Gabe Castillo
2022-23 Playoffs:
- Bi-District: 2-1 (Game 1: L 8-13, Game 2: W 9-3, Game 3: W 5-2) v. Dobie
Pearland entered the UIL playoffs as one of the top-ranked teams in Texas, and after their 13-0 win against Clear Brook, nothing has changed.
Coach Laneigh Clark has top-to-bottom premier talent on her roster, from senior OF Hailey Golden, to their ace Abigail Gutierrez (Sr. P/IF), and her experience in the postseason speaks for itself.
The Lady Oilers were Regional Finalists in 2022, but they anticipate to reach even further this Spring.
Summer Creek is coming off a thrilling two-win comeback after dropping the first game against a formidable opponent in Dobie.
In the final game which sealed the series for the Bulldogs, the key contributors to the offensive effort were senior CF Hailey Akers (1-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B), sophomore OF/RHP Cali Chapman (3-3, RBI, 2B) and senior Hilary Akers (2-4, R).
Another player to look out for will be Summer Creek’s Miranda Peña, who secured a 1.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts in Game No. 3 against Dobie.
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Summer Creek Softball
No. 5 -- Cinco Ranch Cougars v. Heights Bulldogs
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
2022-23 Cinco Ranch Softball
Cinco Ranch Bulldogs
2022-23 Regular Season: 18-9/Finished 2nd in District 19-6A
Head Coach: Suzanne Reeve
2022-23 Playoffs:
- Bi-District: Series Sweep (Game 1: W 2-0, Game 2: W 11-2) v. Fort Bend Travis
Heights Bulldogs
2022-23 Regular Season: 25-2-1/District 18-6A Champions
Head Coach: Lamont Robins
2022-23 Playoffs:
- Bi-District: Series Sweep (Game 1: W 12-2, Game 2: W 14-3) v. Stratford
Cinco Ranch knocked off Fort Bend ISD power FB Travis. Junior SS Faith Piper set the tone for the Cougs, going 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored and a triple.
On the mound, senior RHP/1B Chela Kovar delivered a stellar showing with a 1.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts in the two-game sweep. Look for those two, along with Savannah Henningson (Jr. IF) and freshman C/IF Madison Royce, to keep making noise.
After winning their district (18-6A) in undefeated (12-0) fashion, the Bulldogs outclassed Stratford in the Bi-District round. Throughout their series sweep, Heights’ bats were on fire with senior 3B/IF Sydney Palomo (5-7, 7 RBI, 4 R, HR), senior C Angelina del Pozo (4-7, 5 RBI, R, 2B, HR), and sophomore OF Helen Maddux (3-7, 4 RBI, 3 R, 2B, HR) padding their stats.
The Bulldogs’ bullpen was just as effective as junior RHP Haylie Jaime (2.80 ERA, 10 Ks) and sophomore right-hander Sara Paniagua (0.00 ERA, 4 Ks) make up a deadly pitching combo.
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
2022-23 Heights Bulldogs Softball
OTHER GAMES TO WATCH
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Atascocita Eagles Softball
Atascocita Eagles (25-6/District 21-6A Champions) v. Dawson Eagles (25-7/Finished 3rd in District 23-6A)
Katy Tigers (28-4/District 19-6A Champions) v. Bellaire Cardinals (14-12/Finished 2nd in District 18-6A)
Brazoswood Buccaneers (25-5/District 24-6A Champions) v. Kingwood Mustangs (26-6/Finished 2nd in District 21-6A)
Ridge Point Panthers (21-7/Co-District 20-6A Champions) v. Cy-Fair Bobcats (19-13/District 17-6A Champions)
Langham Creek Lobos (25-7/Co-District 16-6A Champions) v. New Caney Eagles (21-12/Tri-District 13-6A Champions)
Jersey Village Falcons (16-14-1/Fin. 2nd in District 17-6A) v. George Ranch Longhorns (19-8-1/Co-District 20-6A Champs)