Source: Texans signing veteran tight end, Klein grad Eric Tomlinson

Former Klein standout joins hometown team, again

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Sports Contributor

Baltimore Ravens tight end Eric Tomlinson (85) celebrates making a touchdown catch against Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran NFL tight end and former Klein High School standout Eric Tomlinson, according to a league source.

This marks the second stint with the Texans for Tomlinson, 31, a blocking tight end who has caught 27 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

He caught nine passes for 79 yards and two scores last season for the Denver Broncos in 17 games and 12 starts, playing for new Texans tight ends coach Jake Moreland.

Tomlinson has also played for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

He went undrafted out of Texas-El Paso and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing a reserve-future deal with the Texans.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.

