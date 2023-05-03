KLEIN ISD Athletes of the Month: Carter, Smith doing it big on the diamond

Welcome to our feature - the Klein ISD Athletes of the Month - highlighting some of the best student-athletes in one of the most proud districts in the state of Texas. One girl and one boy will be selected each month representing the independent school district.

Savannah Carter, Klein Collins

Junior Savannah Carter is having a year. She has been unhittable on the mound for the Tigers and is crushing the ball at the plate. She has reached over 250 strikeouts this season as Klein Collins dominated district play, going 13-1.

Owen Smith, Klein Oak

The Klein Oak baseball team won district this Spring, spraying the ball all over ball park in 2023. While the Panthers lineup is loaded with power, Owen Smith is the table-setter. The leadoff hitter has quick, powerful hands, who is fast around the bases. The senior is committed to McClennan baseball.