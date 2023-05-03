77º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

John Cooper School wins gold at SPC spring championships

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Tennis
John Cooper School wins gold at SPC spring championships (Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The John Cooper School boys’ tennis team won the Southwest Preparatory Conference title this weekend along with their brother-sister pole vaulting combo.

The Dragons dominated in tennis, beating Greenhill in the opening match, then Kinkaid in the semis. JCS blanked St. Mark's 5-0 in the finals to take the title.

"This year, the boys had one main focus that was consistent throughout the season, and it was winning back-to-back 4A SPC Tennis Championships," coach Jill Del Rio. "The boys’ focus and determination this weekend were unlike any I had ever seen before. They were dialed in and showed their commitment and talent with a sweep in the championships."

At the track and field event, Nico and Milla Signorelli won the SPC pole vault titles, while Gus Feinberg won the high jump.

Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved