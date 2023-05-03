John Cooper School wins gold at SPC spring championships

The John Cooper School boys’ tennis team won the Southwest Preparatory Conference title this weekend along with their brother-sister pole vaulting combo.

The Dragons dominated in tennis, beating Greenhill in the opening match, then Kinkaid in the semis. JCS blanked St. Mark's 5-0 in the finals to take the title.

"This year, the boys had one main focus that was consistent throughout the season, and it was winning back-to-back 4A SPC Tennis Championships," coach Jill Del Rio. "The boys’ focus and determination this weekend were unlike any I had ever seen before. They were dialed in and showed their commitment and talent with a sweep in the championships."

At the track and field event, Nico and Milla Signorelli won the SPC pole vault titles, while Gus Feinberg won the high jump.