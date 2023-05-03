Astros have pitching holes to fill

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia exits after only throwing eight pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

This is the Houston Astros newsletter sent out by the KPRC 2 sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Hello Astros fans, Chancellor Johnson checking in today.

Ahead of the season, I truly believed the only thing stopping the Astros from potentially repeating as World Series Champs was injuries.

Before the season even started, we saw the heart of the team, Jose Altuve, get banged up and miss significant time, while awaiting the arrival of one of the game’s best hitters in Michael Brantley.

Over the past few days, we now have seen it impact the arms of the team. Jose Urquidy was placed on the 15-day IL after experiencing shoulder discomfort. Then on Monday, Luis Garcia checked out after the first inning due to an elbow injury. A tough break for the Astros who are already dealing with a fairly thin starting rotation.

As of this newsletter, there is no clear timetable on when either might return. Dusty Baker and Dana Brown will have their hands full as they try to navigate this portion of the season with question marks on their starting pitchers.

On the field, over the weekend the Astros were able to avoid the sweep in their World Series rematch against the Phillies and will prepare for their first meeting against their division rival Mariners ahead this weekend.

Upcoming schedule

May 5 - Astros v. Mariners at 9:10 p.m.

May 6 - Astros v. Mariners at 8:40 p.m.

May 7 - Astros v. Mariners at 3:10 p.m.

May 8 - Astros v. Angels at 8:38 p.m.

May 9 - Astros v. Angels at 8:38 p.m.

May 10 - Astros v. Angels at 3:07 p.m.

RELATED: Love the Houston Astros? This is how to score deals on tickets, food and merch at Minute Maid Park and beyond (click2houston.com)