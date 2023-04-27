Love the Houston Astros? This is how to score deals on tickets, food and merch at Minute Maid Park and beyond

HOUSTON – Want to score tickets to the Houston Astros for a discounted price? How about food at Minute Maid Park or merch on the MLB.com website? Look no further. In addition to a limited-time deal, we’ve got a comprehensive list of ticket promo codes and programs that help you get deals as you watch and support the Astros this season.

Here are just a few offers we found, from special memberships to promocodes and more. If we missed any, let us know in the comments.

Astros Buddies Club

The 2023 Astros Buddies Club is the official Kids Club of the Houston Astros. For $30 plus tax, children 12 and younger will receive Astros Buddies premium items, including a jersey, drawstring bag, hat, and lanyard, four tickets to a select 2023 Astros game, and the opportunity to be selected for exclusive opportunities throughout the season.

For questions or more information, please reach out to our Astros Buddies Call Center at 888-418-6716 or email any questions to astrosbuddies@bdainc.com.

Astros Value Tickets

From Monday through Thursday

Coca-Cola Ballpark Bundle - This ticket package is available for select Monday - Thursday regular season games throughout the season and includes a ticket for View Deck I or II, a hot dog, soda and popcorn for $22. Enter the password 23COKE to redeem your tickets. Get the details here.

Discount College Nights - This ticket package is available for select Monday - Thursday regular season games throughout the season and includes discounted tickets for college students enrolled in the Student Beans program. Get the details here.

Military Appreciation - Members of the military are invited to purchase discounted tickets to 2023 Houston Astros home games. This offer is only available online and valid while supplies last.

Tuesdays

Dollar Dog Night - Every Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park is Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company. Buy Tickets

Friday

Pregame Happy Hour - Minute Maid Park is the place to be Friday Nights. Come early for pregame Happy Hour courtesy of Budweiser.

Big and Bright Friday Nights - Minute Maid Park is the place to be Friday Nights. Enjoy the game then stay late for Friday Night Fireworks, presented by ConocoPhillips.

Sunday

Family Sundays - Every Sunday home game at Minute Maid Park is Family Sunday! Bring the whole family out to the ballpark with one of the two Family 4-Pack options, that include 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas.

Check the back of your ballpark ticket

Fans tell us that when seated in certain Minute Maid Park sections there are outstanding food and beverage deals printed on the back of their tickets. One fan told us he and his father received $30 total off their food purchase with this ticket deal.

Capital One cardholders

Capital One rewards cardholders can redeem their rewards for MLB tickets from all 30 teams, from Opening Day through the Postseason, including the World Series presented by Capital One, and one-of-a-kind VIP experiences. New for 2023, select MiLB games will also be available. Visit Capital One Entertainment to view current offerings and to learn more. Terms apply. Find out more here.

Capital One MLB Shop Discount

Gear up with your favorite team’s gear. Eligible Capital One credit and debit cardholders can enjoy 20% off their MLBShop.com order by using their eligible Capital One card and entering code: CAPITALONE at checkout. Additional terms apply.

Season ticket holder? Merch deals for you

Present your Season Ticket Holder card to receive a 15% discount at the Astros Team Store on all merchandise excluding autographed and authentic items.