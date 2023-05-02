Texans claim Tyree Gillespie off waivers

(John Locher, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie collides with Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HOUSTON – The Texans were awarded safety Tyree Gillespie off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, per a league source.

GIllespie, 25, is a former Las Vegas Raiders fourth-round draft pick from Missouri.

Gillespie (6-foot. 207 pounds) was traded to the Tennessee Titans last year for a seventh-round draft pick.

He had eight tackles in 11 games for Las Vegas in 2021.

He was then waived and joined the Jaguars off waivers and signed to the practice squad.

He was then signed to a reserve-future deal and waived after the draft.

He played in three games last season for Jacksonville with no stats recorded.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.