JUST GETTING STARTED: No. 1 Concordia prepares to go the distance; Photo Gallery

Following their recent sweep against St. Pius X, the Concordia Lutheran Crusaders have become the undisputed TAPPS District (4-Division I) Champions, as the playoffs rapidly approach.

This doesn’t come as a major surprise, considering the dominance ‘Sader Nation has showcased all year, but capping off the regular season with an astounding 31-2 record (11-1 district) is a fitting way to enter the postseason.

2022-23 Concordia Lutheran BaseballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

What more can be said about the CLHS pitching?

Their ace, junior RHP Eoghan Collins, is throwing lights out with a ridiculous 0.54 ERA, while the rest of Concordia’s pitchers, which features the likes of Connor Jones (Jr.), Jeremiah McCranie (So.), John D. Mitchell II (Jr.), and senior Jake Skelly, turn up the heat to round out what could be the best bullpen in Texas.

Concordia's Eoghan CollinsBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

If that’s not impressive enough, the Crusaders batting is just as efficient.

Anyone on the lineup can go off on any given night, whether it be senior Alex Petrovic (.487 leading BA), Zac Daigre (Sr.), junior Cole Lanclos (hit-leader with 41), Nolan Traeger (Jr.), Michael Herndon (Sr.), or freshman Ronin McCraw, just to name a few.

Concordia's Cole Lanclos (Left) & Ronin McCraw (Right)Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

The TAPPS Area Round (Divisions I-III) begins this upcoming Tuesday, and with the State Championship taking place in just a few weeks, expect Concordia Lutheran to make a run for the Title as they prepare to wreak havoc on the grand stage.

Alex Petrovic

Michael Herndon

Nolan Traeger

Goofin' Around

Zac Daigre

Jacob Skelly

Connor Jones

Dylan Knight