Texans trade up, draft Penn State center Juice Scruggs

FILE - Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a touchdown by Mitchell Tinsley during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. Penn State coach James Franklin believes major college football players will inevitably be paid, and the sooner it happens the better it will be for all involved with the sport. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

HOUSTON – Penn State center Juice Scruggs joined the Texans in the second round after a trade, according to a league source.

The Texans sent their 65th overall, 188th overall and 230th overall picks to the Philadelphia Eagles to draft Scruggs 62nd overall.

Scruggs is a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions who has also played offensive guard.

Scruggs (6-foot-3, 301 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 5.22 seconds

A 12-game starter last season who bench pressed 225 pounds 29 times, Scruggs visited the Arizona Cardinals.

He had virtual meetings with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers

