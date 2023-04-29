Texans kick off fourth round with pair of trades, acquiring 2024 third-rounder then pick TCU DE Dylan Horton

TCU's Connor Lingren (49) consoles teammate Dylan Horton (98) after Kansas State defeated them in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

HOUSTON – The Texans made a pair of trades with the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles before drafting Texas Christian University defensive end Dylan Horton, per a league source.

The Texans acquired a 2024 third-round selection from the Eagles.

A former safety and outside linebacker, Horton had four sacks, a forced fumble and broke up a pass in a win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. He played running back, safety and wide receiver growing up. Horton has drawn high marks as a fluid pass rusher with a repertoire of moves.

“I feel like the fact that I have the background makes me more versatile, working closer to the ball,” Horton said. “Each time I learned a position, I learned ways to apply it to the position I’m playing right now. I felt it really helped me get to where I am, understanding concepts and helping me to learn new things.

Horton (6-foot-4, 263 pounds) is a Frisco native who transferred from New Mexico to play for the Horned Frogs.

Horton was 257 pounds at the NFL scouting combine, 262 pounds at his Pro Day and has gained a pound since that workout. He expects to gain more weight with proper nutrition. He has put on weight sensibly, with complex carbohydrates,

Horton had 10 1/2 sacks last season and led the team with 15 tackles for loss and had 52 overall tackles.

“I’m aggressive, I’m a leader off the field and on the field,” Horton said. “I was a captain last year. That was a great honor. I take that close to my heart. Those were my teammates, my family. Really excited to be a part of this Texans defense.”

He led the team with nine tackles for losses and had four sacks in 2021.

Horton has run the 40-yard dash in 4.74 seconds with a 34-inch vertical leap, a 10-foot broad jump and bench pressed 225 pounds 18 times.

Horton was born in Houston.

He was an all-district football and basketball player at Frisco High School before signing with New Mexico where he was a reserve linebacker after bulking up 20 pounds. He was a starter for the Lobos before suffering an ankle injury and transferring to TCU, emerging as an honorable-mention All-Big 12 Conference selection.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com