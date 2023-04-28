RACK’EM UP: Willis powerlifting’s hard work paying off; photo gallery

The Willis Wildkat powerlifting team pushed a ton of iron this Winter as four boy athletes qualified for the State Meet in Abilene, Texas.

Garrett Loar finished in 11th place and had personal bests at the meet along with Ethan Haynes, Jacob Gober and Christian Hall. Loar won silver at the Regional Meet and Haynes earned a bronze in their respective divisions.

On the girls’ side, Makinna Kleb qualified for State after finishing third in the Regional Meet in Dickinson, Texas. Coach Brian Fitzgerald and his staff have Willis athletes in the weight room and their hard work is paying off.