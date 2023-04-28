MORE TO COME: The Last Ride for Aldine Davis' Scott

DAVIS BASEBALL IS HOME TO A TOP-SHELF ATHLETE IN SENIOR JULIAN SCOTT.

As they returned to the diamond this Spring, the Falcons knew they could lean on their ace, who was coming off a stellar 2022 season that saw him walk away with the 2022 District MVP.

He was impressive on the mound -- 1.40 ERA, 93Ks – and hit over .400 at the plate.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“It’s an honor to earn these awards,” said Scott. “But more importantly, I really just want to be an inspiration to my other teammates, especially the younger guys. I’m not sure if they see it that way, but I hope to be one of the reasons they get better.”

Many players can define their strengths through their stats. However, Scott’s greatest asset is far less tangible.

“I take a lot of pride in my baseball IQ,” Scott said. “That allows me to be better in all aspects of the game. I have naturally good hands so that definitely helps, but I feel that my decisiveness in situations where I need to react quickly is really what brings my game to a higher level.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

The Davis star is currently committed to play for Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, CA, where he would play next season, but his aspirations don’t end there.

“The plan right now is taking the junior college route,” he said. “But, that’s just a stepping stone for the time being. In three to five years, I hope to see myself graduating college and potentially going pro in baseball. That’s been my dream for quite some time.”

Despite the fact that Scott can’t help but look ahead, he hasn’t lost sight of his legacy at Davis.

Some of the stars of 2022-23 Davis Falcons BaseballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“Playing for Davis has been a journey,” said Scott. “Not knowing what it was going to be like in this district and the competition level when I started has had a significant impact on the kind of player I am today. As I started playing and growing as a person, I just realized Davis was a good fit for me and I’ve loved it.”

Scott will be suiting up for his senior season at Davis before moving onto the next level. Count on him and the Falcons making it memorable.