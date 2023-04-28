Macias is the face of Big Mac Baseball

JACOB MACIAS IS A BASEBALL SAVANT.

The MacArthur junior two-way player was introduced to the game by his dad at an early age. Like, three-years-old early.

“He really taught me everything,” Macias said. “Since then, my life has been baseball. I love it. If I’m not playing baseball or working on my game, I might be playing wiffle ball. If I’m at home, I’m watching YouTube videos on baseball and learning how to get better.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Macias is hitting 90-mph on the mound and is hitting lasers at the plate.

“I’m pretty balanced,” he said. “My ERA last season was like 0.77 and this year I’m two hits away from breaking the all-time hit record for a season at MacArthur. I’m also ranked No. 1 in Texas for RBIs.”

Big Mac is the baseball power in Aldine ISD and things don’t look like they are going to change any time soon. The Generals are back in the postseason in 2023 and Macias is a driving force to their success.

2022-23 MacArthur Generals BaseballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“When I’m done here, I want to be the face of MacArthur baseball,” he said. “I want people to remember me as a great leader on and off the field and a great example for the younger guys.”

With a tunnel-vision mindset, Macias has a plan for his near future.

“When I was about 14 years old, I was playing high-level select baseball with the Banditos and I had teammates already getting offered and committing to colleges,” he said. “That gave me my motivation. I was on the same team, so if I’m playing with them then it’s possible for me. My plan is to be committed this summer so I can check that box and know where my future is going to be.”

While the business and recruiting part of baseball can be unnerving, Macias’ play on the field is one of pure joy.

“My style is like Fernando Tatis Jr.,” he said. “He’s having fun and he’s confident. I’m kind of like that. I like to be flashy, but not disrespectful. That joy and confidence works on the field and in everyday life.”

Part of his confidence comes from knowing he has people in his corner.

Bradley C Collier (VYPE)

“My parents have always been there for me,” he said. “They never miss a game and pick me up when I’ve had a bad day. They also keep me humble when I have a great day. It’s a blessing to have them as my support system.”

Life is good for Macias, but it hasn’t come without hard work and focus.

With a plan in place and a tremendous support, his future is as bright as he wants it to be.

Maybe as bright as his idol’s bleach-blonde hair and passion for the game.