HITTING THE LINKS: Willis Golf Both Finish Seventh In District

The Willis Boys and Girls Golf teams both finished seventh at the District 13-6A Golf Championship.

On the boy’s side, Drake Perry was the Wildkats’ top finisher in 24th place. Jacob Lee, Colin Utecht, Doran Georgi and Blake Dorwat also were top 45 finishers.

Kennedy Pinard was the girls’ top finisher (34th) followed by Parr’s Collins, Abigail Johnson and Kodi Goss. It’s back to the range for the Wildkats practice for the 2023-24 season.