FAT BOYS PIZZA: Travis' Kessler leads volleyball; pitches in for golf

Fort Bend Travis’ Rachel Kessler is all in.

The school's volleyball coach pitched in and took over the Travis golf team in the middle of the season.

She also led the Lady Tiger volleyball team to a 25-12 record last Fall, earning a second-place finish in district play. Kessler did a great job with the golf team this Spring.

Rachel Kessler is the Fat Boys Pizza Coach of the Month.

