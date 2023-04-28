BASES LOADED: A complete breakdown of Class 5A softball bi-district playoffs

(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

At long last, the UIL Softball postseason has arrived.

Can anyone take down Lake Creek High School? Barbers Hill, Foster and Friendswood will give it their best shot as other Class 5A favorites.

Following a volatile regular season which showcased the best in H-Town as well as some surprise clubs advancing to playoff contention, the road to the State Title starts now.

Here are the teams representing Houston in the Bi-District round of the UIL Softball (5A) playoffs.

*Teams are displayed in alphabetical order

Angleton Wildcats

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season: 22-9/Finished 3rd in District 18-5A

Head Coach: Cindy Rubio

Player(s) to watch: Caylee Berg (Sr. 2B), Brooklyn Walton (So. P), Kenadie Guthrie (Jr. OF/IF)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Barbers Hill

Barbers Hill Eagles

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season: 32-2/District 17-5A Champions

Head Coach: Aaron Fuller

Player(s) to watch : Hailey Nutter (So. P/UTL), Reagan Duty (Sr. IF), Peyton Helmly (So. C)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Angleton

Crosby Cougars

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season : 26-6/Finished 2nd in District 17-5A

Head Coach : Troy Fox

Player(s) to watch : Ally Mooneyham (Jr. OF), Jordee Wilkins (Sr. OF), Kaelin Hicks (Jr. P/IF)

Bi-District Matchup : v. La Porte

Dayton Broncos

2022-23 Regular Season : 17-16-1/Finished 4th in District 16-5A

Head Coach : Andrew Moss

Player(s) to watch : Mika Anthony-Conner (Jr. IF), Fabiana Candelari (Sr. IF), Anevay Cantu (So. RHP/2B)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Longview

Foster Falcons

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season: 30-3/District 20-5A Champions

Head Coach: Keely McGuire

Player(s) to watch: Ella McDowell (Jr. IF/C), Madison King (Sr. RHP)

Bi-District Matchup: v. S.F. Austin (Houston ISD)

Friendswood Mustangs

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season : 20-9/District 18-5A Champions

Head Coach: Christa Williams-Yates

Player(s) to watch : Charleigh Esparza (So. C/IF), Janelle Wilson (Sr. P/IF), Baileigh Burtis (Jr. SS/IF)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Goose Creek Memorial

Fulshear Chargers

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season: 24-9/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A

Head Coach: Danielle Parker

Player(s) to watch : Gabriella Castillo (So. C/OF), Alanna Routt (Jr. P), Ryan Stratman (So. OF)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Northside

Galena Park Yellowjackets

2022-23 Regular Season: 19-3/District 19-5A Champions

Head Coach : Noe Vela

Player(s) to watch : Julissa Hernandez (Jr. C), Penelope Saenz (Jr. SS), Victoria Miranda (Fr. P/IF)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Terry

Goose Creek Memorial Patriots

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season : 13-12-2/Finished 4th in District 17-5A

Head Coach: Kristin Jaso

Player(s) to watch: Summer Marron (Jr. P/OF), Morgan Holdren (So. IF), Madison Desselle (Jr. SS)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Friendswood

Huntsville Hornets

2022-23 Regular Season: 23-11/Finished 2nd in District 16-5A

Head Coach: Morgan Bryan

Player(s) to watch: Jaelynn Duke (Jr. P/UTL), Katie Vonrosenberg (Jr. C/IF), Hope Grant (Sr. P/1B)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Mt. Pleasant

Kingwood Park Panthers

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season : 23-10/Finished 3rd in District 16-5A

Head Coach : Kelsie McEachern

Player(s) to watch: Hannah Leierer (Sr. P), Peyton Cote (Sr. OF), Taylor Crawford (Jr. C)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Whitehouse

La Porte Bulldogs

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season: 17-11/Finished 4th in District 18-5A

Head Coach : Bryant Upshaw

Player(s) to watch: Madison Guidry (Sr. P/1B), Sophie Sandel (So. C/SS), Tailor Summers (Sr. OF)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Crosby

Lake Creek Lions

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season: 34-0/District 21-5A Champions

Head Coach : Michelle Rochinski

Player(s) to watch: Ava Brown (Sr. RHP), Maddie McKee (Sr. SS), Carmen Uribe (Jr. OF), Kalee Rochinski (Sr. C)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Shoemaker

Lamar Consolidated Mustangs

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season: 20-7/Finished 3rd in District 20-5A

Head Coach : Noah Cardenas

Player(s) to watch: Holly Lock (Sr. RHP), SJ Housel (Jr. C), Aubree Jones (So. OF)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Waltrip

Magnolia Bulldogs

2022-23 Regular Season: 20-9/Finished 3rd in District 21-5A

Head Coach : Anglea Cooper

Player(s) to watch: Jade Bubke (Jr. IF), Angelina Postel (Sr. OF), Haley Hodgson (Fr. P/2B)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Belton

Porter Spartans

2022-23 Regular Season : 20-9/District 16-5A Champions

Head Coach: Alicia Evans-Pickens

Player(s) to watch: Avery Evans-Pickens (Fr. 3B), Christina Jackson (Sr. C), Keira Crosby (So. P)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Hallsville

Sante Fe Indians

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season: 24-5-1/Finished 2nd in District 18-5A

Head Coach: Andrew Whittington

Player(s) to watch: Sidne Peters (Sr. P/1B), Mikayla Pruitt (So. UTL), Makenna Mitchell (Sr, SS)

Bi-District Matchup: v. Port Neches-Groves

Terry Rangers

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

2022-23 Regular Season: 14-10/Finished 4th in District 20-5A

Head Coach: Kayla Ober

Player(s) to watch : Bianca Hernandez (Sr. 2B), Olivia Gonzales (Jr. P), Sierra Perez (Sr. 3B)

Bi-District Matchup : v. Galena Park

Waltrip Rams

2022-23 Regular Season : 18-4/Finished 2nd in District 19-5A

Head Coach: John Dike

Player(s) to watch: Cinthia Castillo (Sr. IF), Ana-Alicia Aguilar (Sr. IF), Gabriell Thomas-Brice (Sr. SS/OF)