BASES LOADED: A complete breakdown of Class 5A softball bi-district playoffs

At long last, the UIL Softball postseason has arrived.
Can anyone take down Lake Creek High School? Barbers Hill, Foster and Friendswood will give it their best shot as other Class 5A favorites.
Following a volatile regular season which showcased the best in H-Town as well as some surprise clubs advancing to playoff contention, the road to the State Title starts now.
Here are the teams representing Houston in the Bi-District round of the UIL Softball (5A) playoffs.
*Teams are displayed in alphabetical order
Angleton Wildcats
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 22-9/Finished 3rd in District 18-5A
Head Coach: Cindy Rubio
Player(s) to watch: Caylee Berg (Sr. 2B), Brooklyn Walton (So. P), Kenadie Guthrie (Jr. OF/IF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Barbers Hill
Barbers Hill Eagles
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 32-2/District 17-5A Champions
Head Coach: Aaron Fuller
Player(s) to watch: Hailey Nutter (So. P/UTL), Reagan Duty (Sr. IF), Peyton Helmly (So. C)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Angleton
Crosby Cougars
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 26-6/Finished 2nd in District 17-5A
Head Coach: Troy Fox
Player(s) to watch: Ally Mooneyham (Jr. OF), Jordee Wilkins (Sr. OF), Kaelin Hicks (Jr. P/IF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. La Porte
Dayton Broncos
2022-23 Regular Season: 17-16-1/Finished 4th in District 16-5A
Head Coach: Andrew Moss
Player(s) to watch: Mika Anthony-Conner (Jr. IF), Fabiana Candelari (Sr. IF), Anevay Cantu (So. RHP/2B)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Longview
Foster Falcons
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 30-3/District 20-5A Champions
Head Coach: Keely McGuire
Player(s) to watch: Ella McDowell (Jr. IF/C), Madison King (Sr. RHP)
Bi-District Matchup: v. S.F. Austin (Houston ISD)
Friendswood Mustangs
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 20-9/District 18-5A Champions
Head Coach: Christa Williams-Yates
Player(s) to watch: Charleigh Esparza (So. C/IF), Janelle Wilson (Sr. P/IF), Baileigh Burtis (Jr. SS/IF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Goose Creek Memorial
Fulshear Chargers
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 24-9/Finished 2nd in District 20-5A
Head Coach: Danielle Parker
Player(s) to watch: Gabriella Castillo (So. C/OF), Alanna Routt (Jr. P), Ryan Stratman (So. OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Northside
Galena Park Yellowjackets
2022-23 Regular Season: 19-3/District 19-5A Champions
Head Coach: Noe Vela
Player(s) to watch: Julissa Hernandez (Jr. C), Penelope Saenz (Jr. SS), Victoria Miranda (Fr. P/IF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Terry
Goose Creek Memorial Patriots
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 13-12-2/Finished 4th in District 17-5A
Head Coach: Kristin Jaso
Player(s) to watch: Summer Marron (Jr. P/OF), Morgan Holdren (So. IF), Madison Desselle (Jr. SS)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Friendswood
Huntsville Hornets
2022-23 Regular Season: 23-11/Finished 2nd in District 16-5A
Head Coach: Morgan Bryan
Player(s) to watch: Jaelynn Duke (Jr. P/UTL), Katie Vonrosenberg (Jr. C/IF), Hope Grant (Sr. P/1B)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Mt. Pleasant
Kingwood Park Panthers
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 23-10/Finished 3rd in District 16-5A
Head Coach: Kelsie McEachern
Player(s) to watch: Hannah Leierer (Sr. P), Peyton Cote (Sr. OF), Taylor Crawford (Jr. C)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Whitehouse
La Porte Bulldogs
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 17-11/Finished 4th in District 18-5A
Head Coach: Bryant Upshaw
Player(s) to watch: Madison Guidry (Sr. P/1B), Sophie Sandel (So. C/SS), Tailor Summers (Sr. OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Crosby
Lake Creek Lions
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 34-0/District 21-5A Champions
Head Coach: Michelle Rochinski
Player(s) to watch: Ava Brown (Sr. RHP), Maddie McKee (Sr. SS), Carmen Uribe (Jr. OF), Kalee Rochinski (Sr. C)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Shoemaker
Lamar Consolidated Mustangs
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 20-7/Finished 3rd in District 20-5A
Head Coach: Noah Cardenas
Player(s) to watch: Holly Lock (Sr. RHP), SJ Housel (Jr. C), Aubree Jones (So. OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Waltrip
Magnolia Bulldogs
2022-23 Regular Season: 20-9/Finished 3rd in District 21-5A
Head Coach: Anglea Cooper
Player(s) to watch: Jade Bubke (Jr. IF), Angelina Postel (Sr. OF), Haley Hodgson (Fr. P/2B)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Belton
Porter Spartans
2022-23 Regular Season: 20-9/District 16-5A Champions
Head Coach: Alicia Evans-Pickens
Player(s) to watch: Avery Evans-Pickens (Fr. 3B), Christina Jackson (Sr. C), Keira Crosby (So. P)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Hallsville
Sante Fe Indians
Juan De Leon (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 24-5-1/Finished 2nd in District 18-5A
Head Coach: Andrew Whittington
Player(s) to watch: Sidne Peters (Sr. P/1B), Mikayla Pruitt (So. UTL), Makenna Mitchell (Sr, SS)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Port Neches-Groves
Terry Rangers
Jamie Wright (VYPE)
2022-23 Regular Season: 14-10/Finished 4th in District 20-5A
Head Coach: Kayla Ober
Player(s) to watch: Bianca Hernandez (Sr. 2B), Olivia Gonzales (Jr. P), Sierra Perez (Sr. 3B)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Galena Park
Waltrip Rams
2022-23 Regular Season: 18-4/Finished 2nd in District 19-5A
Head Coach: John Dike
Player(s) to watch: Cinthia Castillo (Sr. IF), Ana-Alicia Aguilar (Sr. IF), Gabriell Thomas-Brice (Sr. SS/OF)
Bi-District Matchup: v. Lamar Consolidated