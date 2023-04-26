Texans will go defense with No. 2 pick, top NFL.com Draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes

HOUSTON – The NFL Draft madness kicks off on Thursday night as all 32 NFL teams begin building for the future.

With the number one pick Carolina is expected to take Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young to get things started. Assuming that goes down then Houston will be on the clock.

With the number 2 pick in the NFL Draft the Houston Texans select…. Go ahead and weigh in !

There are many draft analysts out there but only a few are worth following and one of those is longtime Houstonian and sportsradio host Lance Zierlein who talks football regularly on Houston’s ESPN 97.5 as well as on NFL.com where he annually breaks down every player in the universe that has a shot to be drafted .

Tuesday night KPRC Channel 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy spent a few minutes with Zierlein ahead of his trip to Los Angeles where he’ll handle draft coverage this week.

Zierlein believes the Texans will go defense with the #2 pick after Young is taken off the board by the Carolina Panthers. In this video you will hear Zierlein on why he believes that Alabama’s Will Anderson or Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson will be the guy the Texans go with at number 2.

I also asked Zierlein about the Texans 12th pick and where he thinks they could go with that along with Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson.