BE BETTER: Hernandez Is future Of Terry baseball

B.F. TERRY BASEBALL IS BACK ON THE DIAMOND THIS SPRING WITH A DETERMINATION TO GET INTO THE PLAYOFF CONVERSATION.

Following a 2022 season that saw Terry finish in the No. 6 spot in their tough district, the Rangers look to flip the script. Sophomore shortstop Andrew Hernandez will play a significant role in the turnaround as he anchors the infield and sets the table in the batting lineup.

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

“We didn’t get where we wanted to go last year, so we’re looking to change that,” said Hernandez. “We’re going to be ready to get out on the field and win. It’s a mentality.”

As is the case with so many in the sport, Hernandez was inspired by his family to compete in baseball at an early age.

“My dad was really the one who got me into the game,” he said. “I used to play soccer until he got me into baseball, and I just fell in love with it.”

Shortstop can be a challenging position to play, which is why the task tends to fall upon the veterans of any given team. However, the sophomore intends to thrive in the middle infield just like his favorite player — Jeremy Peña of the Astros.

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

“My goal is to develop my skills over the course of the season,” Hernandez said. “I’m just a sophomore right now so there’s still plenty of time to improve, but I want to be the best I can by the time I’m a senior. I want to leave a legacy here.”

He’s on the right track, considering he showed promise as a freshman (.255 BA, 12 RBI, 5 2B), earning all-district honors in 2022. He also had a summer of experience honing his skills for his club team – the Texas Generals.

The young B.F. Terry product seems confident in his team’s ability to make a run for the postseason this spring, and he remains focused on what’s important.

2022-23 B.F Terry BaseballJuan De Leon (VYPE)

“Our motto this year is ‘Be Better,’ which is pretty self explanatory,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of guys to fulfill that goal. Juan Rodriguez is one of them. Eric Garza has a super strong arm. Clayton Ohl and Marcus Cuevas are really valuable to this team as well. The way we keep things level throughout the season is to never lose our competitiveness. We’re always fighting for a spot and looking to prove our skills to our team and to everybody else out there.”