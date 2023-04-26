ATTENTION: Big Mac Lady Generals are for real; photo gallery

THE MACARTHUR GENERALS HAVE REACHED THE POSTSEASON FOR 16 YEARS IN A ROW AND ARE THE UNDISPUTED QUEENS OF ALDINE ISD SOFTBALL.

Coach Erika Scott runs a tight ship and preaches being“accountable and a good listener”. So, listen up. The Lady Generals are young and talented and will be running the district for years to come with the likes of sophomores Heavenly Robles, Melany Castellanos and Miranda Machado. Senior Vanessa Mata keeps everyone in check and junior April Galicia plays a huge role on offense and defense.

“We have really played well on defense and our young girls have really stepped up,” Scott said.“We are excited about the present and the future of Big Mac softball.”