THE TALE OF TWO SEASONS: Leach twins lead TWHS to staggering turnaround

Never count out The Woodlands Highlander softball.

After starting off district play with an 0-4 record, the Highlanders defied expectations and flipped the script to win 11 consecutive district games, clinching a playoff spot in the process.

Just how did The Woodlands pull a 180 midway through the season?

“We were in a tough position to begin with, so we had to shake up how we were going about it,” said senior OF Alannah Leach. “We changed the way we approached practice and our mindset going into games. We reminded ourselves that we cannot win these games individually, but only by playing as a team.”

As their regular season concludes with today’s matchup against Willis, TWHS could potentially finish the season in a three-way tie (with Conroe and New Caney) for the District 13-6A Title, which is a testament to the level of competition the girls face on an annual basis.

“Our mindset going into our last district game is to not change anything up and face it just like all the other games we’ve played before,” said TWHS senior OF Gabby Leach. “We plan to make quick adjustments, rely on our positive attitude and continuous communication, which has gotten us to this point.”

Despite their slow start, the star-power on the loaded Woodlands' roster has showcased their resiliency throughout the second half of the Spring season.

The one-two knockout of Gabby and Alannah Leach has proven to be one of TWHS’ most valuable assets on the diamond. While their defense has been exceptional, it’s their respective batting ability (Gabby: .421 BA, 48 H, 1 HR, 25 SB/Alannah: .505 BA, 49 H, 4 HR, 22 SB) that truly sets the soon-to-be Tennessee Vols apart.

Their leadership will be essential as they prepare for the postseason.

“Now that nearly all of us have multiple years of playoff experience, we know what it takes to go far,” Alannah said. “We plan to continue playing Highlander softball and staying focused, one game at a time, as we head into the playoffs. We have high expectations to make it further than last year (Regional Finals) and make it to State.”

Given that this will be their final stretch of their high school careers, it stands to reason that the Leach sisters, along with numerous other seniors on the TWHS ballclub, intend to go out with a bang.

“Getting the opportunity to play with such amazing girls these past four years has been so much fun,” said Gabby. “We all have great chemistry and love playing together. It’s going to be difficult to say goodbye to a program that has meant so much to us. But as this chapter of our lives inevitably comes to an end, my sister and I cherish every moment we make with this team. This final season is a time for us to give it our all and finish strong.”

The Highlanders are heating up at the best possible time with the playoffs on the horizon. Considering the tremendous upswing they’re on, anticipate TWHS carrying over this momentum into the coming weeks.

Kiara Wiedenhaupt (Sr. C)

Chesney Davis (So. P)

Saylor Davis (Sr. P)

Kaelyn Zusi (Sr. 1B)