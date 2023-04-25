THE RENAISSANCE MAN: GCM Ace Sammy Ibarra Jr. Can Do It All

BASEBALL HAS BEEN IN THE CARDS FOR GOOSE CREEK MEMORIAL’S STAR SENIOR PITCHER SAMMY IBARRA JR.

CONSIDERING HE WAS BORN INTO THE CULTURE, HE WOULDN’T HAVE IT ANY OTHER WAY.

“I started when I was six years old because of my grandfather,” said Ibarra. “He’s always played since he was a young man, which kind of served as a motivation for me. I always liked the sport after watching him play.” Since then, the sport has suited Ibarra well, ultimately leading to him being the ace for the GCM baseball and signing a college scholarship with Ranger College.

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

“I’ve always had a pretty decent arm,” he said. “But, I think it was around my eighth-grade year when I thought that I had the potential to build a future around the sport. I’ve just kept pushing from that point.” Ibarra has a knack for being versatile on the mound, throwing a fastball that ranges in the low 90s, with the capability of mixing in his off-speed slider.

His impressive stats (6-4, 2.33 ERA, 81 K, 6 CG) earned Ibarra a first-team, all district selection in 2022. It wouldn’t come as a surprise if he repeats those kinds of numbers this Spring, as he hopes to guide the Patriots to the postseason.

2022-23 Goose Creek Memorial BaseballJuan De Leon (VYPE)

“I just want to be a leader to the team, first of all, and be a good example,” Ibarra said. “Of course, making the playoffs is our initial plan. Individually, if I can beat my team record for most single season strikeouts from last year, that would be pretty cool too.”

In addition to his dedication to the sport, Ibarra has numerous contingencies for his future.

“You always need to have a few backup plans, just in case baseball doesn’t work out,” he said. “I like the automotive industry. I’m really into cars and rebuilding stuff, getting into motors, etc. I’d like to be somewhere in that industry. Hopefully, as a master mechanic one day.”

Further establishing himself as a jack of all trades, the senior Patriot is also a talented musician.

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

“I actually play the accordion,” Ibarra laughed. “My dad was the one who got me into that because he’s always loved Mexican music. I started learning around my freshman year and I used to play in a band with my buddies, either on the accordion or the guitar. We would perform for my family.” Ibarra and the rest of GCM will look to make some music on the diamond this Spring.

Stay tuned for the encore.