THE PLAYER’S COACH: Mendoza brings new life to Waller Football

The future of Waller football is in good hands.

After struggling in Year One, coach Marcus Mendoza is ready to prove the doubters wrong this upcoming Fall.

What makes Mendoza such a unique figure is the fact that he was recruited out of Spring Woods High -- a relatively unknown as a recruiting hub -- and ultimately rose to play at the Big-10 school Nebraska (2008-2011).

He’s shown by example that hard work can pay dividends, no matter where you play, which is exactly what he stresses to his players.

“Right now, kids are seeing other athletes at the big schools in Texas getting more attention and they think that’s what they need to do in order to get those offers," he said. "But, I remind them how I went to a smaller school. I bought into what my coaches were saying, and I was focused on what I needed to do. That’s what I promote to them. I tell them ‘If you have the talent, and we keep building on this program, you will get found’.”

Mendoza (34-years-old) was an assistant coach at Aldine Davis and Cypress Ranch before becoming the offensive coordinator at Waller. He's a whiz in the film room, but has always considered himself an educator first.

After starting the school’s EcoFair program and being named the 2020-21 Waller ISD Teacher of the Year for his performance as an economics teacher, he earned the position of the Bulldogs' head football coach last May.

“Something that I’ve been told is the fact that some of the best coaches are equally great teachers in the school building,” Mendoza said. “So, in the classroom, I just learned those qualities of what it takes to be a great teacher and ended up just falling in love with the classroom as well. That has helped me with my management and football coaching skills.”

And what is Mendoza’s coaching philosophy?

“I’m definitely an offensive-minded guy,” he said. “Offense is my baby, that’s what I love doing. I love breaking down film and implementing new ways to manipulate or outsmart a defense depending on fronts, coverages and things like that. A big part of what I do is delegation, specifically with my assistant head coach Johnny Golden and my OC Ryland Bailey.”

In addition to his football experience and his accolades as an educator, Mendoza has a unique ability to connect with his team.

“I’ve learned from the coaches who I’ve worked for and my high school coach, who were all super old-school,” he said. “They helped me to understand the discipline that needs to be implemented into a program. But then I also think being at this age (34) right now, really allows me to communicate well with the kids and understand the dynamic of what they’re going through and what they hope to achieve.”