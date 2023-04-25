THE 411: Eisenhower’s Karisma has Charisma

EVERY TEAM HAS THAT STAR...

THAT LEADER WHO THE REST OF THE TEAM LOOKS TO IN A TIME OF NEED.

For Eisenhower softball, Karisma Garcia is “her”.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

The Eisenhower senior has created quite a resume. She was named first-team, all-district for her play on the volleyball court this Fall. During the Spring, she puts on her spikes for the Eagles’ softball.

Softball is her meal-ticket as her play during the summers for Impact Gold has paid off in a scholarship to play the game she loves at Texas Southern University.

This is the 411, where we get a more in-depth look at Eagle senior star Karisma Garcia.

VYPE: Take us on your softball journey. How did you get to where you are today?

Garcia: Well, I initially started to play baseball when I was four years old. I’ve always been competitive with my older brother, so that’s why I kept playing until I was 10. Then, I transferred to softball and had some pretty good success.

VYPE: What do you love most about the sport?

Garcia: It’s definitely the competitive aspect of the game that appeals most to me. I love winning, being outside and competing with the girls I play with. It’s the energy I love also.

VYPE: So, what would be your dream car?

Garcia: My dream car would probably be a Mercedes.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

VYPE: Favorite vacation spot?

Garcia: Cancun, for sure. I love the beach.

VYPE: Who would be your celebrity dream date?

Garcia: Lance McCullers (stifled laughter)

VYPE: What is your all-time favorite movie?

Garcia: The Sandlot