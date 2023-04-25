MR. PRESIDENT: Mixon Leading In Clubhouse, Hallways Of Sterling

CLAY MIXON IS A BASEBALL-LIFER.

His parents got him into the sport as a youth and he has stayed between the lines ever since.

“It’s always been baseball,” the senior said. “My strength is just being versatile. Whatever is asked from me, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

When not on the field, he stays in the weight room. “Just being committed to fitness has been a big part of my success,” the Sterling senior said. “If I’m not on the diamond, I’m in the gym.”

If he’s not in either of those places, you can find Mixon in a meeting leading his peers as the Student Body President at Sterling High School.

“One of my teachers told me I should run for the position,” he laughed. “She actually signed me up for it and before I knew it, I was the president. It’s really pretty fun. We are in a lot of meetings creating ways to improve school spirit, setting up fun student events and just trying to make the school better.”

2022-23 Ross S. Sterling BaseballJamie Wright (VYPE)

After he hangs up his blue and white jersey and his presidency, Mixon is off to Blinn Community College, where he will be playing college baseball.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I started playing,” he said. “I really like the coaches there and will fight for any opportunity to get on the field.”

THE SCOUTING REPORT

FAVORITE PLAYER: Trevor Bauer, Bryce Harper, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker

FAVORITE SHOW: Outer Banks

FAVORITE PLACE TO EAT: Chipotle

BIGGEST INFLUENCES: My Parents and Coach Shibley

FUN FACT: I broke my hand punching the ground of a baseball field before my freshman year