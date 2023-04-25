HEADS HELD HIGH: Ridge Point’s Warnken reminds her team of their historic journey

With the sound of the final buzzer echoing across the pitch, tears began to fill the eyes of numerous Ridge Point’s players.

Fort Bend Ridge Point (23-0-5) faced the Flower Mound Marcus (24-1-1) on Saturday afternoon, and it was a true game of possession.

The Panthers moved the ball with precision and purpose while the backline, which featured the likes of Baylor-signee Georgia Mulholland, played an exceptional first half. Senior GK Molly Thompson (Lamar-signee) made several key saves to keep the score at 0-0.

However, after this first half's war of attrition, the Marcus Marauders broke the tie with a goal scored by senior forward Bella Campos (6A Girls MVP) in the 53rd minute, shortly followed by her second goal via a penalty kick with (60').

Ridge Point made an admirable effort in their comeback attempt, but they would ultimately fall 2-0 to the Marauders.

Understandably so, several Panthers were feeling distraught by the defeat, but that didn't stop one of the team's captains -- senior forward Hannah Warnken (UTSA-signee) -- from reminding her teammates what they had accomplished to reach the State Final. They made school history.

“Having this silver medal means a lot," said Warnken. "We didn't get the gold, which hurts, but look at where we got. Yesterday's game [4-3 win against Wylie East in extra time], the adversity that we faced, and what we've gone through to get here, it just means so much to even get this far. I wanted my girls to know how incredible they've been."

Furthermore, Ridge Point's coach Evelyn Torres acknowledged Warnken's impact on the team and the strides her group has made throughout the Winter season.

“I'm really proud of our girls and how they fought in this game and how well they've kept their composure all season," Torres said. "I was also really pleased with how Hannah [Warnken] stepped up, especially when she's there to inspire and console the team. We're going to miss her dearly, just like all our other seniors, but she is the heart and soul of this team and has incredible positive-energy."

Given this historic run that the Panthers undertook, what will the future of the program look like?

“We have thirteen seniors, myself included, who are graduating this year," Warnken said. "Even so, I hope that all these girls go into next year knowing that they have just as much talent and they'll be able to come back next year and do just as much as we did, if not more. It's a bittersweet ending to the season, but I'm so proud of them and I know they'll do great things next season."

Congratulations to Ridge Point girls soccer for earning the title of Class 6A Girls UIL State Runner-Ups. It truly was an incredible season and H-Town will be ready for more come next Winter.

