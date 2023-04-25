ALL IN THE FAMILY: Toups continues legacy of Aldine Baseball

ALDINE HIGH BASEBALL HAS BECOME A FIERCE COMPETITOR IN THE HOUSTON AREA DURING HEAD COACH JOHNNY TOUPS’ SEVEN-YEAR TENURE.

After reaching the playoffs a year ago, the Mustangs will seek to contend for a district title against the likes of MacArthur and Spring, in hopes of wreaking havoc in this year’s postseason.

Leading the charge for Aldine will be one of the team’s captains – junior shortstop Jordan Toups.

The name sound familiar?

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

Baseball is somewhat of a family tradition for Toups, considering he is the younger brother of Aldine-alum Johnny Toups (2021 graduate), who currently plays college ball at Dallas College-Mountain View. His father is the head coach at Aldine.

“I always remember going to my Dad’s games growing up,” said [Jordan] Toups. “That’s essentially what got me into it. He’s always coached me since I was little so it’s great having him as my high school coach. It’s pretty cool to continue the Toups’ legacy at Aldine. Before I leave, I’d love to bring home a district championship since we haven’t done that in a long time – even before my Dad was here.”

As a 2022 first-team, all-district selection, Jordan has played a key role in Aldine’s success on the diamond. With that comes attention from college recruits, which is exactly what he’s hoping for.

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

“After I graduate, I want to go play some college ball,” Toups said. “Most likely it will be somewhere in Texas, so I can stay somewhat close to home. I need to see whoever gives me the best offer, but that’s what I really want for my future.”

In 2022, the Mustangs finished in the No. 4 spot in their district (9-6 record) before ultimately falling to Oak Ridge in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. It will be up to Toups, along with other top players – Daniel Rojas (Sr. IF/P) and Gianni Gonzalez (Sr. IF/P) – to build on that momentum in order to push further.

2022-23 Aldine Mustangs BaseballJamie Wright (VYPE)

"I expect us to win district and have greater success in the playoffs, you know,” said Toups. “Our primary goal is to go out there and compete, it doesn’t matter who we play against. I’m looking forward to playing my junior season with my guys. I really love playing the game alongside them and knowing them for most of my life, so the chemistry is there. I know we can make the most of it.”

Just how far will that chemistry take Aldine? Only time will tell