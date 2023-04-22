Source: LSU corner Mekhi Garner visited Patriots, Cowboys, Saints, worked out for Bears, Patriots, Chiefs

(Tyler Kaufman, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) is tackled by LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

HOUSTON – LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner, an East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game selection and Louisiana-Lafayette transfer, visited the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, according to a league source.

Garner worked out privately for the Chicago Bears, Patriots and Chiefs, per a source.

A former third-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Garner (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) started every game last season for LSU. He had 106 career tackles, five tackles for losses, three interceptions and 26 pass breakups

He had 43 tackles and eight pass breakups last season. He allowed just three catches on 11 targets in a win over Alabama.

Garner (6-foot-2, 212 pounds), a Mesquite, Texas native who transferred from Navarro College to Louisiana, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds with a 38-inch vertical leap and a 10-8 broad jump.

