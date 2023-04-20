Love sports? Looking for an opportunity for extra cash? Texas Sports Productions is hiring

Texas Sports Productions is looking for team members to help them cover high school sports in Houston.

KPRC 2 has partnered with Texas Sports Productions to livestream high school sports in the Houston area. We’ve brought you football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball, and we’re just getting started with all the big game coverage!

Texas Sports Productions posted on Facebook that it’s hiring team members to help cover games in our region. There are opportunities for broadcasters, directors, camera operators, and web administrators.

Interested in this opportunity? Texas Sports Productions says to drop them an email. You can contact them here.

We are partnering with Texas Sports Productions to stream high school baseball and softball games all season long. You can find the games when they happen on Click2Houston.com/watchlive. Select games also air live on KPRC 2+.

Here are four ways to watch KPRC 2+ anytime: