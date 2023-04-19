Sources: Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis met with Texans, visited Cowboys, 49ers

Nick Caserio denies rumors that he plans on leaving Houston Texans after 2023 NFL Draft

HOUSTON – Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis met with multiple NFL teams at his Pro Day, including the Texans, and has visited the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, according to a league source.

Willis, a versatile second-team All-Big 12 selection last season, also met with the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans at his Pro Day and has met with all 32 teams during the draft process.

The Arlington, Texas native caught a career-high 39 passes for 514 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns last season. He also ran the football 10 times for 26 yards and completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to running back Marcus Major.

He caught 15 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

Willis has posted a 32-inch vertical leap, 9-9 broad jump, 7.3 three-cone drill and 4.36 20-yard shuttle. He has bench pressed 225 pounds 20 times.

