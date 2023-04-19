Booker scores 38 points, Suns beat Clippers to even series

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX – Devin Booker scored 38 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 on Tuesday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference first-round series.

The Suns put together a gritty effort after a disappointing loss in Game 1. Their shots weren't falling for much of the first half and they fell into a 12-point hole midway through the second quarter.

But led by Booker, they never panicked.

The three-time All-Star drilled a 3 just before the halftime buzzer to tie it and scored 18 points in the third quarter on 7-of-8 shooting, helping the Suns push to a 92-87 advantage entering the fourth.

Phoenix never trailed in the final quarter, slowly pulling away.

The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Booker had a stellar shooting night, connecting on 14 of 22 shots, including 4 of 7 on 3s. He added nine assists. Deandre Ayton added 14 points — on 7-of-10 shooting— and 13 rebounds. Torrey Craig hit 5 of 8 3s and had 17 points, and Chris Paul had 16 points and eight assists.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 31 points after he scored 38 in Game 1. Russell Westbrook added 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

PAUL VS. FOSTER

Paul's archnemesis was carrying a whistle Tuesday, not dribbling a basketball.

The point guard had his personal 13-game playoff losing streak snapped when referee Scott Foster is on the floor. The long-running feud has lasted years with Paul criticizing Foster multiple times.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Eight-time All-Star Paul George (sprained knee) hasn't played since March 21. ... L.A.'s bench outscored Phoenix's 30-13.

Suns: G Cam Payne (low back soreness) hasn't played yet in the series. Said coach Monty Williams “He's just not ready. He's done a lot more on the floor, but there's certain movements he can't do yet without pain.” ... Hosted a 76th consecutive sellout, combining regular season and playoff games.

