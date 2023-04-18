Former Texans player Chris Smith dies at 31

(Stephen B. Morton, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Texans linebacker Chris Smith (92) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith has died at 31, his rep confirmed.

No cause of death or further details were shared Tuesday.

Smith’s alma mater, West Rowan High School in North Carolina, shared a tribute announcing his death Monday on Twitter, writing: “Rest In Peace to a West Rowan Legend!”

“Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!” the statement said.

After high school, the Mount Ulla native played for University of Arkansas Razorbacks and was picked in the fifth round of the 2014 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He went on to play a total of eight seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Houston Texans in 2021. He signed with American minor league football team the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in March.

