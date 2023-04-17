Texans general manager Nick Caserio, under contract, makes statement about Patriots rumors: ‘I’m not leaving’

General manager Nick Caserio of the Houston Texans walks across the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Texans general manager Nick Caserio issued an unequivocal statement, channeling his inner Leonardo DiCrapio-Jordan Belfort character from the Wolf of Wall Street movie.

Caserio, under contract, addressed rumors that he’s been discussing a potential move back to the New England Patriots.

“I’m not leaving,” Caserio said during his predraft press conference at NRG Stadium. “There’s never been any substantive discussions of the sort. I’m almost embarrassed I have to say anything. I feel an obligation to make that statement.”

Caserio added that “people are reaching out to me and literally laughing,” and joked that perhaps reporters could do some digging to find the source.

Former Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles executive Mike Lombardi, a close friend of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, started the rumors and speculated that Caserio may be unhappy in Houston.

Multiple league sources emphasized to KPRC 2 that Caserio has worked collaboratively with new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans. Caserio affirmed that, and Ryans has said several times he likes working with the former Patriots executive.

Caserio called it a “joy” to work with Ryans, a former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“We have a lot in common with how we view players, how we see a football team, the things we deem important,” Caserio said. “We talk daily on all those matters. I’ve really enjoyed my time with him in a limited time. I can’t speak highly enough about him as a person and a football coach, his viewpoint, his perspective. He has solidified what we thought about him in the hiring process. We’re excited to build this together.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.