Sources: Marte Mapu visited Texans, 49ers, Titans, Jets, Bills, Vikings, Packers, Colts, Cowboys, Patriots, Broncos

HOUSTON – Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu, the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Football Championship Subdivision All-American selection, excelled at the Senior Bowl all-star game.

Not invited to the NFL scouting combine, Mapu has been a popular man heading into the NFL draft. Prized for his versatility and athleticism, Mapu lined up at cornerback, safety and linebacker for Sacramento State.

Mapu had visits with the Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, according to league sources.

Because he wasn’t at the combine, multiple teams wanted to meet with Mapu and only so many teams could fit into his schedule.

Mapu had 165 career tackles and seven interceptions.

He had 65 tackles, 6 1/2 for losses and one sack with two interceptions and one forced fumble with a blocked kick last season. He had four interceptions in 2021.

He was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan award.

