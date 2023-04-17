ROUNDING THIRD: Lake Creek, Katy lead VYPE’s Top 20 as district wraps up

The softball regular season is rounding third and heading for home as the playoff picture is coming into focus.

Everyone is playing for second in the VYPE Public School Top 20 as Lake Creek has won 71 straight games – the UIL State record. The Lions will be the favorites in Class 5A, but the classification is loaded with talent.

It’s no shock that Barbers Hill is rolling along as well and could meet Lake Creek in the Regional Finals… again. Foster, Fulshear, Friendswood and Santa Fe are also tough Class 5A outs in the playoffs.

Katy, Pearland, Brazoswood and Ridge Point look to be the favorites in Class 6A Region III, while Bridgeland, Klein Collins and The Woodlands will challenge in Class 6A Region II.

Stay tuned for VYPE’s unmatched playoff coverage as Houston-area teams will be vying for a State Title.

VYPE PUBLIC SCHOOL TOP 20

No. 1 Lake Creek Lions

No. 2 Katy Tigers

No. 3 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 4 Pearland Oilers

No. 5 Foster Falcons

No. 6 Bridgeland Bears

No. 7 Klein Collins Tigers

No. 8 Brazoswood Bucs

No. 9 Friendswood Mustangs

No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 11 Langham Creek Lobos

No. 12 Heights Bulldogs

No. 13 Deer Park Deer

No. 14 Fulshear Chargers

No. 15 Cinco Ranch Cougars

No. 16 Santa Fe Indians

No. 17 Kingwood Mustangs

No. 18 Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 19 Dawson Eagles

No. 20 The Woodlands Highlanders

…

VYPE’S PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5

No. 1 St. Pius X Panthers

No. 2 FBCA Eagles

No. 3 Episcopal Knights

No. 4 St. Agnes Tigers

No. 5 Second Baptist Eagles