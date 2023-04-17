ROUNDING THIRD: Lake Creek, Katy lead VYPE’s Top 20 as district wraps up

The softball regular season is rounding third and heading for home as the playoff picture is coming into focus.
Everyone is playing for second in the VYPE Public School Top 20 as Lake Creek has won 71 straight games – the UIL State record. The Lions will be the favorites in Class 5A, but the classification is loaded with talent.
It’s no shock that Barbers Hill is rolling along as well and could meet Lake Creek in the Regional Finals… again. Foster, Fulshear, Friendswood and Santa Fe are also tough Class 5A outs in the playoffs.
Katy, Pearland, Brazoswood and Ridge Point look to be the favorites in Class 6A Region III, while Bridgeland, Klein Collins and The Woodlands will challenge in Class 6A Region II.
Stay tuned for VYPE’s unmatched playoff coverage as Houston-area teams will be vying for a State Title.
VYPE PUBLIC SCHOOL TOP 20
No. 1 Lake Creek Lions
No. 2 Katy Tigers
No. 3 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 4 Pearland Oilers
No. 5 Foster Falcons
No. 6 Bridgeland Bears
No. 7 Klein Collins Tigers
No. 8 Brazoswood Bucs
No. 9 Friendswood Mustangs
No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 11 Langham Creek Lobos
No. 12 Heights Bulldogs
No. 13 Deer Park Deer
No. 14 Fulshear Chargers
No. 15 Cinco Ranch Cougars
No. 16 Santa Fe Indians
No. 17 Kingwood Mustangs
No. 18 Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 19 Dawson Eagles
No. 20 The Woodlands Highlanders
…
VYPE’S PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5
No. 1 St. Pius X Panthers
No. 2 FBCA Eagles
No. 3 Episcopal Knights
No. 4 St. Agnes Tigers
No. 5 Second Baptist Eagles