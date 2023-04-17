POWER HITTERS: Friendswood, Cy Woods flexing in VYPE’s Baseball Rankings

Here’s a quick math problem

In the past 10 years dating back to 2012 (there was no State baseball in 2019), the Greater Houston-area has produced six of the 20 possible State Titles to include Class 6A and Class 5A. Not bad.

Barbers Hill (2021, Class 5A), Deer Park (2017, Class 6A), Cypress Ranch (2015, 2012, Class 6A), Tomball (2013, Class 5A) and The Woodlands (2013, Class 6A) all won State Titles. So, who is next?

The regular season is wrapping up as we are on the cusp of the playoffs. Playoff positioning is paramount, so let's take a look at the VYPE updated Top 20.

VYPE PUBLIC SCHOOL TOP 20

No. 1 Friendswood Mustangs

No. 2 Cy Woods Wildcats

No. 3 Pearland Oilers

No. 4 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 5 Cinco Ranch Cougars

No. 6 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 7 Lake Creek Lions

No. 8 Tompkins Falcons

No. 9 Strake Jesuit Crusaders

No. 10 Klein Oak Panthers

No. 11 Magnolia West Mustangs

No. 12 Bridgeland Bears

No. 13 Dobie Longhorns

No. 14 Katy Tigers

No. 15 Foster Falcons

No. 16 Kingwood Mustangs

No. 17 Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 18 Needville Blue Jays

No. 19 LaPorte Bulldogs

No. 20 Memorial Mustangs

VYPE’S PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5

No. 1 Concordia Lutheran Crusaders

No. 2 Episcopal Knights

No. 3 St. Thomas Eagles

No. 4 Lutheran South Pioneers

No. 5 TWCA Warriors