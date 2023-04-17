POWER HITTERS: Friendswood, Cy Woods flexing in VYPE’s Baseball Rankings

Here’s a quick math problem
In the past 10 years dating back to 2012 (there was no State baseball in 2019), the Greater Houston-area has produced six of the 20 possible State Titles to include Class 6A and Class 5A. Not bad.
Barbers Hill (2021, Class 5A), Deer Park (2017, Class 6A), Cypress Ranch (2015, 2012, Class 6A), Tomball (2013, Class 5A) and The Woodlands (2013, Class 6A) all won State Titles. So, who is next?
The regular season is wrapping up as we are on the cusp of the playoffs. Playoff positioning is paramount, so let's take a look at the VYPE updated Top 20.
VYPE PUBLIC SCHOOL TOP 20
No. 1 Friendswood Mustangs
No. 2 Cy Woods Wildcats
No. 3 Pearland Oilers
No. 4 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 5 Cinco Ranch Cougars
No. 6 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 7 Lake Creek Lions
No. 8 Tompkins Falcons
No. 9 Strake Jesuit Crusaders
No. 10 Klein Oak Panthers
No. 11 Magnolia West Mustangs
No. 12 Bridgeland Bears
No. 13 Dobie Longhorns
No. 14 Katy Tigers
No. 15 Foster Falcons
No. 16 Kingwood Mustangs
No. 17 Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 18 Needville Blue Jays
No. 19 LaPorte Bulldogs
No. 20 Memorial Mustangs
VYPE’S PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5
No. 1 Concordia Lutheran Crusaders
No. 2 Episcopal Knights
No. 3 St. Thomas Eagles
No. 4 Lutheran South Pioneers
No. 5 TWCA Warriors