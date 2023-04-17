Former Rice Owl Quincy Olivari announces transfer to Xavier

HOUSTON – Rice University’s all-time leader in three-pointers made Quincy Olivari has a new home. The sharp shooter announced that he is headed to the Big East conference to join the Xavier Musketeers.

He joined Chancellor Johnson for Sports Sunday in the studio to discuss his decision.

“From March 26th they’ve been on me and made sure that I was a priority,” Olivari said on Sports Sunday. “The first phone call with Sean Miller, that was the only phone out of the 40 plus schools, that when I talked to my mom--where I had chills talking to this man,”

Olivari leaves Scott Pera and the Rice Owls, but he will always have fond memories of his time in Houston.

“Two words: perseverance, and persistence. I thought I would be one and done and change the program. It was a culture shock in a positive way. It helped make me the man and basketball player today.”