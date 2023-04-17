FOR HIS CITY: Switch-Hitting White Was Born To Ball

LEE HIGH BASEBALL RETURNED TO THE DIAMOND THIS SPRING WITH THE EXPECTATION OF EARNING THE RESPECT AS A DISTRICT 17-5A CONTENDER.

Their switch-hitting Division I shortstop Zach White will see to it.

“I’m going to be honest we didn’t play up to our standards last season,” said White. “I’m confident that this will be our year. We have a lot of upperclassmen who are going to bring the experience the team needs to take us to the next level.”

As is the case with several athletes, White’s baseball journey began at a young age.

“I started playing the game when I was about five years old,” he said. “I grew up watching my older brother play, and I think that’s what really got me into it. If it weren’t for him, I don’t think I would be playing at all. Just watching the competitive atmosphere and how much fun it is, really inspired me and has driven my passion for it to this day.”

Where has that passion led him? Well, just the opportunity to play Division I baseball for the University of Houston after graduating in 2024.

“Obviously, I thank God for the blessing to continue my career,” White said. “It was definitely a surreal moment for my family and I, to just know that I’m good enough to play at a college level, let alone a Big 12 school. It took a lot of pressure off of me for the remainder of my time at Lee. Now, I can just have fun and focus on the team I’m with, and not worry too much about the future.”

A not-so-secret weapon that sets the future UH Cougar apart from many other players in Houston is the fact that he’s a switch hitter, which can be an incredibly useful asset to optimize one’s presence on the plate.

“If I had to choose the best aspect of my game, it would definitely be my hitting,” said White. “I started switch-hitting when I was seven. Not many people can do that, and I feel like being a smaller guy and being able to make contact against both kinds of pitchers has really accelerated my performance.”

Despite his personal accomplishments, White’s loyalty to his team will keep him focused on what matters most as he hopes to lead the Ganders on their Spring campaign.

“Nearly all of my favorite memories have been from the time I’ve spent at Baytown Lee,” he said. “I could have probably gone to any other high school I wanted to, but I wanted to stay local and represent my home – the city of Baytown. Once a Gander, always a Gander.”