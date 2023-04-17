BUDDING SUPERSTAR: Desselle Primed To Be A Leader For GCM Softball

GOOSE CREEK MEMORIAL SOFTBALL RETURNS TO THE DIAMOND THIS SPRING WITH THE INTENTION OF RECLAIMING ITS STATUS AS A CONTENDER IN A CHALLENGING DISTRICT THAT FEATURES THE LIKES OF PERENNIAL POWERHOUSES BARBERS HILL, PORT NECHES GROVES AND CROSBY.

Head coach Rachel Smith-Duty will look to her key playmakers to provide a leading presence in the dugout in 2023.

Enter Madison Desselle. The junior shortstop has burst onto the scene for the Lady Patriots, becoming one of their most well-rounded and dependable players on the field. Desselle has been honing her skills for quite some time.

“My softball journey began when my mom had a dream that she wanted all of us [Desselle and her sisters] to play,” said Desselle. “She had played growing up and kind of wanted to pass that down to us. At first, I was hesitant to start playing, but when I finally did, I ended up making two all-star teams and that’s when it all started.”

Desselle is what is known in softball terms as a “slapper”, which is a left handed hitter that can be utilized as one of the team’s greatest weapons due to the pressure they can impose on an opposing defense.

“I can definitely be categorized as a ‘slapper’,” Desselle said. “So, I can pretty much do just about anything at the plate. When the occasion calls for it, I can power-hit or put down a bunt when needed. Defense is also a strong suit for me because I tend to have a lot of range in the middle-infield.”

So, what are Desselle’s plans for the future?

“Five years from now, I hope to see myself graduating from LSU as a D1 player,” she said. “That would be a dream come true for me. Further down the line, maybe in 10 years, I want to be a child’s eye specialist or a journalist. I know those are two very different choices but I’m still not entirely sure what career path I’m going to take.”

Going through high school can be a challenge for many, but what if one could give themselves advice with the experience they’ve gained over the years?

“If I could tell my younger self anything going into my freshman year, I’d say ‘just be yourself’,” said Desselle. “Furthermore, I’d want to encourage myself to spend more time around the people who you’d want to be like in the future. Don’t be around those who aren’t making you a better person.”

It would appear that Desselle has found herself in the right crowd with GCM softball.

She will aspire to be her best “self” as she and the Lady Patriots take on their new Spring season with steadfast optimism for the future.