Sources: Michigan WR Ronnie Bell visits Patriots, Lions, Chiefs, worked out for Patriots, Lions, 49ers, Saints

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 19: Ronnie Bell #8 of the Michigan Wolverines looks for yards after a first half catch next to Xavier Scott #14 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell has intrigued NFL teams and has plenty of interest around the league heading into the NFL draft.

The former Wolverines Offensive Rookie of the Year visited the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs and worked out on campus for the Patriots, Lions, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, according to league sources.

He had a lunch meeting with the Patriots following his Pro Day and dinner with the Saints the night before the workout in addition to meeting with the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at his Pro Day and 10 Zoom meetings.

A prolific high school player in Missouri, ranking third in state history in catches and yards behind Dorial Green-Beckham and Jeremy Maclin, Bell was a third-team All-Big Ten Conference selection last season and named Offensive Skill Player of the Year with 62 catches, 889 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for a touchdown and returned punts with a 22.5 average. He tore his ACL in 2021 after a 76-yard catch and 31-yard punt return.

Three seasons ago in 2020, Bell had 26 catches for 401 yards and one touchdown in six starts. He had 48 catches for 758 yards and one touchdown in 2019.

Bell (6-foot, 204) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds with a 1.52 10-yard split, a 38 1/2 inch vertical leap, a 10-foot broad jump and a 6.98 three-cone drill with a 4.15 short shuttle and 14 reps in the bench press test.

