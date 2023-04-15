Source: Cardinals signing Texans free agent quarterback Jeff Driskel

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Jeff Driskel #6 of the Houston Texans avoids Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross #20 as he scrambles at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Former Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel is signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a league source.

Driskel completed 14 of 20 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions in seven games and two starts for the Texans, sharing playing time with starter Davis Mills.

Driskel, an athletic 6-foot-4, 235-pound former Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, has passed for 2,228 career yards and 14 touchdowns.

He has completed 59.2 percent of his career throws with eight interceptions.

He rushed for 75 yards and four first downs on 20 carries last season. He has rushed for 384 career yards and three touchdowns. He caught one pass for four yards last season.

Driskel, 29, played collegiately at Louisiana-Lafayette and Florida.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.