Source: TCU center-guard Steve Avila visited Texans on Thursday

All-American offensive lineman meets with Texans

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Sports Contributor

TCU tight end Brent Matiscik (42), center Steve Avila (79) and quarterback Chandler Morris, top, celebrate their win over Baylor in an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – TCU second-team All-American center-guard Steve Avila visited the Texans on Thursday, according to a source.

Avila (6-foot-4, 332 pounds) is a two-time All-Big 12 selection and a three-year starter.

A team captain for a playoff team, Avila didn’t allow any sacks in 515 pass-blocking snaps last season while lining up at left guard.

Avila has bench pressed 225 pounds 28 times and run the 40-yard dash in 5.21 seconds.

Avila started nine games as a sophomore, six at center, two at right tackle and one at guard.

Avila combines power, strength, quickness, technique and versatility.

The Arlington native chose TCU over Kansas State and Utah.

