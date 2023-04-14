Lake Creek softball continues to dominate with 41-0 record

If you wanted to watch the Lake Creek Lions softball team lose, you’re out of luck. It simply hasn’t happened since the playoffs of 2021.

The Lions are coming off a 41-0 season where they won both the 5A State Title and were awarded a National Championship for their outstanding program.

Lake Creek is again dominant, starting the year 30-0 in 2023 and hunting another state title.

“It’s fun playing for a winning culture,” said freshman second baseman Madalyn Davis.

Michelle Rochinski’s squad has eight seniors, many of whom will be playing high-level college softball, including her ace pitcher Ava Brown who is headed to Florida.

Lake Creek is again ranked number 1 by MaxPreps’ XCellent 25 as the top softball program in the nation.