Sources: Baylor DT Siaki Ika visits Steelers, Falcons, Lions, Browns

(Lm Otero, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) with help from teammate offensive lineman Alan Ali evades Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. TCU won 29-28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

HOUSTON – Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika, one of the few true nose tackle prospects in the NFL draft, has a busy schedule.

Ika has visits with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns and has met individually with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to league sources.

An LSU transfer who won a national championship with the Tigers and had 17 tackles that season, the 6-foot-3, 335-pound Salt Lake City, Utah native played in 13 games as a freshman before entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Ika, who chose LSU over Florida, Oregon, USC and Utah, excelled at Baylor after considering Georgia, BYU, Utah and Oregon.

He had 24 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for losses in his first season at Baylor and was named Big 12 Conference Defensive Newcomer of the Year and second-team All-Big 12.

Ika plays with outstanding leverage and a low center of gravity, anchoring the line of scrimmage.

Ika was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season, a third-team All-American and finalist for Polynesian Player of the Year award.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.