Houston Open announces move to Spring 2024

The Houston Open will get a better date and bigger profile in 2024, the Astros Foundation announced Wednesday.

The Houston Open will get a better date and bigger profile in 2024, the Astros Foundation announced Wednesday.

The golf tournament will skip its 2023 planned November date and will play again in a ‘to-be-determined’ date in the Spring of 2024.

Putting the tournament in Spring will give the Open a better opportunity for fields of top golfers and better national television exposure.

Houston will not get back its pre-Master date, according to Astros Foundation President Giles Kibbe.

Kibbe also said the event will not be one of the PGA Tour’s new designated events (think no cuts, smaller field).

The purse will go up to $9.1M from $8.4M.

The Astros Golf Foundation has extended its partnership with the tournament through 2028, covering the next five tournaments - which are expected to all be in spring.

Golf star Tony Finau won the final version of the fall event in 2022.